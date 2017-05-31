Best Western Aku Tiki Inn Participates in Volusia County Military Program

Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Hotel Teams Up with the Lodging & Hospitality Association of Volusia County

Best Western Aku Tiki Inn

blaine@bwakutiki.com

-- The Lodging & Hospitality Association of Volusia County (LHA) and the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn invite members of the U.S. Military to enter a drawing to win a three-night stay at a Daytona Beach area hotel. The LHA is awarding more than 370 free three-night stays as a way of saying thank you to members of the United States Military.Blaine Lansberry, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn, states, "We are honored to take part in this program and partner with other Volusia County businesses. The Lodging & Hospitality Association of Volusia County is a very tight knit group. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to pool our resources to give thanks. Our men and women in the military do so much for our country, this drawing is a small thank you for their service."Restrictions for the drawing include:• Drawing is open to U.S. active and retired military and veterans• The 3-night award certificates are valid from September 7th through December 17th• The deadline to enter is May 31, 2017• Winners will be notified by June 30, 2017To enter the drawing, military personnel are asked to visit online at: www.DaytonaBeach.com/resources/military. Full details and official rules can also be obtained at this website.The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn is located at 2225 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, Florida. This oceanfront resort offers spectacular views, close-proximity to area attractions and an on-site pool and restaurant. The beach is footsteps away from this resort and area attractions include the Daytona Beach International Speedway and the Daytona Beach Flea Market. The Daytona Beach International Airport is convenient for guests staying at the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn.This oceanfront hotel never charges a resort fee. Amenities such as high speed Wi-Fi internet access, free parking, daily newspaper, daily cocktail hour, and daily hot buffet breakfast are included in the affordable rate. Lansberry adds, "Many other hotels in the Daytona Beach area tack on resort fees which can make what could be an affordable family beach vacation turn very costly. Our hotel offers all of these amenities in the daily rate without ever charging a resort fee."The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn offers an on-site restaurant called Traders Restaurant and Tiki Lounge, that has been a local favorite since 1967. This restaurant offers a variety of menu choices including their signature ahi tuna poke bowl. Other options available include: soup, salads, burgers, sandwiches, prime rib, steak, chicken, and fish. Pizza and desserts are also available. Every Friday a seafood extravaganza is offered which has been well received by guests.The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn welcomes both business and pleasure travelers. Solo travelers, families, and groups are all sure to find the perfect room. Many room options are offered at the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn. Rooms are available with or without a kitchenette. Rooms with a kitchenette boast a mid-sized refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, place setting for four, and four-burner stove. Rooms without a kitchenette include a microwave, coffee maker, and small refrigerator. Meeting rooms are available to host family reunions, a group conference, or reception.To make a reservation, travelers are asked to call 1-866-734-7746, or for more information about the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn, visit online at: www.bwakutiki.com.