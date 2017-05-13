News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for A Brief History of Fayetteville, Arkansas
Local author Charles Y. Alison will be available to sign copies of book
Originally a small town called Washington Courthouse, Fayetteville bloomed into one of Arkansas's largest cities. The town prospered during its first two decades, until it suffered decimation during the Civil War as troops moved throughout the region. In 1871, Fayetteville successfully bid to be home to the University of Arkansas, the state's first public university. Today, the city represents a cultural convergence, with remnants of historic trails such as the Military Road between St. Louis and Fort Smith and the Trail of Tears. Author and historian Charlie Alison details pivotal events that shaped the city.
About the Author:
Charlie Alison has lived in Fayetteville since 1965, working as a journalist for the last thirty-five years. He is executive editor for the Office of University Relations at the University of Arkansas. He is a member of the Washington County Historical Society's board of directors and editor of the society's quarterly historical journal, Flashback. He is coauthor with Ellen Compton of Images of America: Fayetteville, published by Arcadia Publishing.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
4144 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR 72703
When: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
*Part of Local Author Showcase*
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
