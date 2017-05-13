News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Maryland in World War I
Local author William M. Armstrong will be available to sign copies of book
Local author William M. Armstrong will be available to sign copies of book
The First World War was an unprecedented event, and some of its effects on the state of Maryland can be seen to this day. Maryland's civilian contributions included agricultural and industrial production, providing goods ranging from canned oysters to light artillery pieces. Wartime industrial requirements led to the creation of entire communities, including Dundalk. Maryland hosted a variety of military facilities, many of which are still active. The largest was Camp Meade, a virtual city, one of 16 new National Army training cantonments that sprang up in a matter of weeks in the summer of 1917. Other major facilities included the US Naval Academy, Fort McHenry, Naval Proving Ground Indian Head, and the new Aberdeen Proving Ground. The state's military contributions also included regional units of the National Guard and new National Army, which fought during the most deadly battle in American history, the Meuse-Argonne Offensive.
About the Author:
William M. Armstrong is a military historian specializing in archival research and exhibit content development. He began studying Maryland's involvement in World War I while in college, having just returned from exploring the Meuse-Argonne battlefield in France. A graduate of Towson University, he grew up in the Annapolis area and lives in Frederick.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
5500 Buckeystown Pike
Frederick, MD 21703
When: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse