Kharis Publishing Releases "Saving Joey," First In its Children's Book Series, Joey's Journey

 
 
BENTONVILLE, Ark. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Kharis Publishing announces the release of its first children's book, Saving Joey, book one in the Joey's Journey series. Joey's Journey is a children's book series based on the true story of a foundling, Mr. Joseph Wood, who is currently the County Judge for Washington County, AR. The aim of this series is to inspire young people in the foster care system, motivate parents and young children to believe in a better future, encourage adoption, and facilitate conversations about role of the family and our ability to transform lives. Saving Joey (Book 1) is the story of a young, black, teenage girl who abandons her newborn. She wraps her baby in a blanket and places him in a basket. Leaving him on the streets of Chicago in below-freezing temperature, she waits for her baby to be found. Why? Fortunately, a man rescues the newborn, Joey, from the snow and ice-covered stairs one late evening as he was going to work. With neighbors and police involved, Joey is sure to have a future, after all. Find out what happened to young Joey.

Saving Joey is available on amazon.com and other major retailers online and offline.

Author Profile: Joseph K. Wood is a foundling. Abandoned as a newborn on the streets of Chicago, he would later be adopted from St. Vincent's Orphanage. Joseph became a teen leader in the tough neighborhood of Jeffery Manor. Since then he has grown and has held key leadership positions as a bank examiner with Illinois Commissioner of Banks, assistant director with the University of Chicago Booth School, head of recruitment at Walmart International, and Deputy Secretary of State for the Arkansas Secretary of State Office. Joseph Wood is an elected official and currently serves in Arkansas as the Washington County Judge. Wood is the author of two children's books, Saving Joey and Adopting Joey (Joey's Journey Series). He has written the forewords of two nonfiction books and he is currently writing his autobiography. Joseph lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas with his wife, June, daughters, and mother-in-law.

Illustrator Profile: Theresa Cates is a native Arkansan. She started painting as a youth and found it was a necessary expression she could share with others.

Both Mr. Wood and Ms. Cates may be reached through Joey's Journey web site, where readers may sign up to be notified about upcoming releases in the Joey's Journey Series; or to make an appointment for reading and/or painting workshops for school, class, church, or business groups.

Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, is a traditional publishing house located in Northwest Arkansas. The Publisher is focused on acquiring and releasing high impact books and giving authors a trusted platform to share their stories. Kharis Publishing is however driven by a core passion to establish mini-libraries or resource centers for orphanages in developing countries, so these kids will learn to read, dream, and grow. Ten percent of each book sold goes directly towards equipping these resource centers with books and computers. Every time you publish or purchase a book from Kharis Publishing, your partnership goes a long way, literally, towards giving these kids an amazing opportunity to read, dream, and grow. Learn more at www.kharispublishing.com.

