Kharis Publishing Releases "Saving Joey," First In its Children's Book Series, Joey's Journey
Saving Joey is available on amazon.com and other major retailers online and offline.
Author Profile: Joseph K. Wood is a foundling. Abandoned as a newborn on the streets of Chicago, he would later be adopted from St. Vincent's Orphanage. Joseph became a teen leader in the tough neighborhood of Jeffery Manor. Since then he has grown and has held key leadership positions as a bank examiner with Illinois Commissioner of Banks, assistant director with the University of Chicago Booth School, head of recruitment at Walmart International, and Deputy Secretary of State for the Arkansas Secretary of State Office. Joseph Wood is an elected official and currently serves in Arkansas as the Washington County Judge. Wood is the author of two children's books, Saving Joey and Adopting Joey (Joey's Journey Series). He has written the forewords of two nonfiction books and he is currently writing his autobiography. Joseph lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas with his wife, June, daughters, and mother-in-law.
Illustrator Profile: Theresa Cates is a native Arkansan. She started painting as a youth and found it was a necessary expression she could share with others.
Both Mr. Wood and Ms. Cates may be reached through Joey's Journey web site, where readers may sign up to be notified about upcoming releases in the Joey's Journey Series; or to make an appointment for reading and/or painting workshops for school, class, church, or business groups.
Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, is a traditional publishing house located in Northwest Arkansas. The Publisher is focused on acquiring and releasing high impact books and giving authors a trusted platform to share their stories. Kharis Publishing is however driven by a core passion to establish mini-libraries or resource centers for orphanages in developing countries, so these kids will learn to read, dream, and grow. Ten percent of each book sold goes directly towards equipping these resource centers with books and computers. Every time you publish or purchase a book from Kharis Publishing, your partnership goes a long way, literally, towards giving these kids an amazing opportunity to read, dream, and grow. Learn more at www.kharispublishing.com.
