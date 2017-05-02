 
Industry News





Onsite Management Group Announces National Agreement with Premier Inc

Helping HealthCare Organizations Lower their Operating Costs
 
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Onsite Management Group (dba OMG, LLC) has signed a national group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company.

For more than 25 years, OMG, LLC has been an expert in mailroom and print/copy center management. Over the last 5 years alone OMG realized millions of dollars in cost savings for their customers by applying their expertise in digital mail, print/copy, courier services and document imaging. OMG looks forward to developing and growing its relationship with Premier and Premier members.

OMG assumes total responsibility for all services provided, from personnel management to equipment selection and maintenance. The company works to standardize procedures and use its expertise to streamline processes in order to provide greater control and identify cost savings. OMG will be able to provide its services through the mailing services category of the Premier's group purchasing organization.

About OMG, LLC
Onsite Management Group, (OMG, LLC) is a Professional Facilities Management Company specializing in the management of Mailroom, Print/Copy Center, Document & Records Imaging, Switchboard/Reception Area, Shipping/Receiving, Courier/Fleet Management and various other ancillary services. OMG continues to grow on a national level with their current markets reaching west to California, north to Ohio, east to Virginia and south to Tennessee. For more information visit www.omgservices.com.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 U.S. hospitals and 130,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Contact
Deron Jett
***@omgservices.com
