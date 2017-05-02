News By Tag
Onsite Management Group Announces National Agreement with Premier Inc
Helping HealthCare Organizations Lower their Operating Costs
For more than 25 years, OMG, LLC has been an expert in mailroom and print/copy center management. Over the last 5 years alone OMG realized millions of dollars in cost savings for their customers by applying their expertise in digital mail, print/copy, courier services and document imaging. OMG looks forward to developing and growing its relationship with Premier and Premier members.
OMG assumes total responsibility for all services provided, from personnel management to equipment selection and maintenance. The company works to standardize procedures and use its expertise to streamline processes in order to provide greater control and identify cost savings. OMG will be able to provide its services through the mailing services category of the Premier's group purchasing organization.
About OMG, LLC
Onsite Management Group, (OMG, LLC) is a Professional Facilities Management Company specializing in the management of Mailroom, Print/Copy Center, Document & Records Imaging, Switchboard/
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 U.S. hospitals and 130,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
Deron Jett
***@omgservices.com
