Pet Industry 101 – How to Start a Pet Business!
Learn from industry & business experts to launch your career in the pet industry!
In this next class, Nancy Hassel, President and founder of American Pet Professionals is thrilled to have APP Member, Linda Williams, Principal and Lead Marketing Counselor at The Brand Counselors be our guest speaker at our next event!
Linda has helped a start-up pet retail business go from nearly closing their doors to being a successful retailer. How? Linda helped by creating a business strategy, marketing plan and teaching about profitability and how to grow and stay successful. This small pet business was then featured in a cover story of the business section of major NY newspaper in 2015 and lead in article in a pet trade magazine in 2017. Linda is very well versed in the pet industry and pet parent of 3 dogs.
This is a must event for anyone ready to take the leap into the industry with his or her own pet business! From the basics of how to start your pet business, to following topics will be covered in this class:
Market opportunity in the Pet Industry
· Research (market and trend data, best practice examples, ) how to search, where to search, what to search
· Key business drivers /metrics
· Costs for start up where to start
Your Goals in starting your pet business:
· How much do you need to earn from the business
· How to build your pet business plan
· And a Focus on Marketing, Promo & PR
· Q&A throughout the event
American Pet Professionals founder and President, Nancy Hassel, will also be speaking and helping guide aspiring pet professionals throughout the event.
New and aspiring pet professionals are welcome to register to attend.
This event is limited to 20 pet pros. Be sure to bring business cards, brochures about your business or rescue, a notebook and pen! RSVP Today to get your spot!
The cost for NON-Members is $34.95 per person, and non-members can RSVP by going to http://americanpetprofessionals.com/
For more information on this event contact Nancy Hassel at (631) 446-1105 or by email at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com.
