Stars of TV's Ghost Asylum Return for Public Ghost Hunt at Abandoned Kentucky Hospital
Ghost Hunt Weekends brings the Stars of TV's Ghost Asylum back to Abandoned Kentucky Hospital for fan event.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ghost Hunt Weekends, the world's leading paranormal event company, has announced a return celebrity ghost hunt with the stars of Destination America's Ghost Asylum to be held at the abandoned War Memorial Hospital in Scottsville, KY on June 3, 2017.
Ghost hunting and paranormal television enthusiasts will be treated to an evening of Q&A, a meet and greet as well as an opportunity to ghost hunt alongside the Tennessee Wraith Chasers of Ghost Asylum fame as well as the Ghost Hunt Weekends Crew at this return paranormal event to be held on the grounds of this ghostly hotspot.
Built in the late 1940s, the War Memorial Hospital was built to serve the community of Allen County Kentucky. It opened in the early 1950s and was the only medical facility of its type in the county, exposing it to multitudes of tragedy and loss. The hospital was purchased by a large medical organization in 1993, and in 1996 the doors to the hospital were closed forever to its community.
Currently, the hospital stands vacant with the exception of being used as a haunted attraction sponsored by the city of Scottsville during the months of September and October.
"We are extremely excited to be returning to this haunted location" said Chad Morin, President and Host of Ghost Hunt Weekends. "Last year's event was such a hit, our fans have been flooding our email inbox with requests for us to host another event at the Hospital, the fans asked for it and we are delivering."
The War Memorial Hospital was featured on season one episode one of Ghost Asylum on Destination America.
The War Memorial Hospital is located at 99 Hillview Drive in Scottsville, Kentucky. It is 20 miles southeast of Bowling Green, Kentucky and 58 miles northeast of Nashville, Tennessee. For information on this event or to make reservations, visit the Ghost Hunt Weekends website at www.ghosthuntweekends.com or by calling 1-866-559-4741.
