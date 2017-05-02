News By Tag
PNY Demos New NVIDIA Quadro VCA Certified Systems, Quadro GP100 CAE and Embedded Solutions at GTC
Announced at GTC, the Quadro VCA Certified System Program enables select PNY partners to offer powerful turnkey rendering appliances, capable of supporting multiple users simultaneously, over network environments ranging from departmental LANs to the Internet. Running NVIDIA's innovative VCA software, these systems offer batch or interactive streaming rendering options, intuitive browser-based queue management, support for NVIDIA Iray® and MDL technology for ease-of-use, and are exactingly specified, tested, and certified for maximum uptime. Other GPU-accelerated rendering options like SOLIDWORKS® Visualize Professional and Chaos Group's V-Ray are also supported.
Demonstrations and displays at the PNY booth will include:
· VCA CERTIFIED SYSTEM IRAY PHOTOREALISM ON DEMAND
Features eight ultra-high-end Quadro P6000 GPUs running SOLIDWORKS Visualize Professional and NVIDIA VCA software on a VCA Certified System, which offers unmatched stability and performance for mission-critical raytracing rendering workflows driven directly from CAD files.
· VCA CLIENT WITH QUADRO P2000
Client workstation networked to the VCA Certified System for accelerated photorealistic raytracing rendering.
· QUADRO EMBEDDED SOLUTIONS
New embedded solutions offering the same powerful Quadro PascalGPU performance in a small, low-power MXM form factor for ruggedized or custom hardware applications.
· QUADRO MULTI-GP100 PAIRED WITH NVLINK
NVIDIA Quadro GP100 graphic boards paired with NVLinkto double the GPU memory footprint and scale application performance by enabling bandwidth GPU-to-GPU data transfers at up to 80 GB/s.
· NVIDIA QUADRO GP100 SUPERCOMPUTING FOR CAE AND DEEP LEARNING
ANSYS® 18 engineering simulation software GPU accelerated with the Quadro GP100 using double precision (FP64) and fast HBM2 memory to both compute, validate and visualize engineering simulations.
"We invite developers and designers to come by our booth to see how the latest Pascal family of Quadro GPUs, including the uniquely compute enabled ultra-high-end GP 100, are changing the future of manufacturing, computation, visualization, simulation and VR workflows," said Steven Kaner,Vice President Sales & Marketing, PNY. "This transformative product, and offerings from our new VCA Certified System Program are opening up new frontiers across disciplines ranging from CAE to deep learning and AI, visualization and simulation, and beyond."
NVIDIA Quadro graphics solutions from PNY are certified on 100+ professional software applications, come with a three-year warranty and are available from system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. PNY Technologies, Inc. is the authorized NVIDIA Quadro channel partner for the Americas and Europe. For additional information, visit PNY at http://www.pny.com/
About PNY Technologies, Inc.
Celebrating over 30 years of B2B, OEM and Channel expertise, PNY Technologies, Inc. is a leading supplier of NVIDIA® Quadro®, NVS® and GeForce® Graphics Boards, and manufacturer of PNY GeForce Graphics Boards, Solid State Drives, and USB Flash Drives. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., PNY maintains facilities across North America, Europe and Asia. PNY's commitment to process improvement, quality, and customer service and support, has made the company a supplier of record to vendors across markets ranging from photorealistic rendering to Deep Learning (AI).
The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. NVIDIA and Quadro are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2017 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.
Carl Flygare
NVIDIA Quadro Product Manager,
***@pny.com
