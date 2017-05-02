News By Tag
Steel Door Gallery Presents "Arid Beauty- Inspiration From The Desert; A New Art Form
Artist Tracy Simpson bring realism, three dimensional relief to her encaustic work resulting in a new art form.
Last fall, Tracy embarked on an adventure into the deserts of Arizona looking for inspiration for her upcoming show, and she found it! Things considered commonplace or even blight upon the environment, develop a beautiful quality that only comes from exposure to that same environment.
Time has also been a crucial component with this series for multiple reasons; nature's creation, over time, of the subject itself, the time taken within the creative process for each piece and the cumulative time and effort of Tracy's artistic journey.
"This new work is important", commented gallery owner, Patrick Zahn. "Tracy's use of encaustic sculpture combined with realism is like nothing I have seen before."
Steel Door Gallery and Shaffer Fine Art invite the public to join us for a wonderful night of exciting new art! You can see more of Tracy's work, please visit us at https://www.steeldoorgallery.com
Steel Door Gallery LLC,
1991 NW Upshur Portland OR 503.875.6950
***@steeldoorgallery.com
