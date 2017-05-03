Psychiatrist Writes Book to Help People Eliminate Their Past Traumas With the Help of His Expertise and Putting G-D In Their Lives

Bad Jelly

-- At the time when mental health issues and anti-religion issues are headlines across the world this simple book can give you the help to turn around years of trauma and abuse and the circle of abuse that affects millions of people and help bring " g-d" back in their lives.Bad Jelly is injected when we suffer from the 7 forms of trauma which are Sexual Abuse, Physical Abuse, Verbal Abuse, Emotional, Abandonment, Neglect, and Rejection. Which many people have had, or after reading this book realized they had, and now with the help of the book and putting g-d in their lives with every thought and decision can begin living the way they were meant to.Dr. Gladstone, is a graduate of Howard University College of Medicine and did his residency at Los Angeles County – USC Medical Center and is Lifetime Board Certified in Psychiatry. He has been seen on TV, radio talk shows, and public speaking regarding psychiatry to the general public. The book is available in hard cover, e-book & audiobook for purchase on drgladstone.com, and all book retail outlets such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Scott Gladstone, M.D. at 808-329-7774 or email at drgladstone@drgladstone.com. Dr. Gladstone is also available for any interviews in all media fields regarding these issues.Since 2010, eBookIt.com (based in Sudbury, Massachusetts)has helped thousands of authors and publishers get their books converted to ebook format, and distributed to all the major ebook retailers, including Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Apple iBookstore, Kobo, Sony Readerstore, Ingram Digital, and Google eBookstore.