Psychiatrist Writes Book to Help People Eliminate Their Past Traumas With the Help of His Expertise and Putting G-D In Their Lives
"Bad Jelly is caused by our tendency to have negative fantasies and defense mechanisms regarding traumatic circumstances of various natures and intensities during their lives. "
Bad Jelly is injected when we suffer from the 7 forms of trauma which are Sexual Abuse, Physical Abuse, Verbal Abuse, Emotional, Abandonment, Neglect, and Rejection. Which many people have had, or after reading this book realized they had, and now with the help of the book and putting g-d in their lives with every thought and decision can begin living the way they were meant to.
Dr. Gladstone, is a graduate of Howard University College of Medicine and did his residency at Los Angeles County – USC Medical Center and is Lifetime Board Certified in Psychiatry. He has been seen on TV, radio talk shows, and public speaking regarding psychiatry to the general public. The book is available in hard cover, e-book & audiobook for purchase on drgladstone.com, and all book retail outlets such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc.
Scott Gladstone, M.D.
808-329-7774
drgladstone@
