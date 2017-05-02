 
Horizon Community Bank opens Henderson loan office, first to enter Las Vegas market in nine years

Commercial loan office serves businesses in Las Vegas and Henderson
 
 
HENDERSON, Nev. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- In a state that has not seen new community banks enter the market for almost a decade, Horizon Community Bank has emerged to handle commercial lending demand in the Las Vegas–Henderson area. It has opened the new loan office on South Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, Nevada, managed by Steve Gilbert and Terry McConnell, two commercial lending experts with strong relationships in the business community.

"Las Vegas businesses are thriving and we have money to lend. As a community bank, we invest deeply in the communities surrounding our locations, so we're tremendously excited about the opportunity to help local businesses thrive," says Horizon Community Bank Market President Steve Gilbert. "We evaluate things like cash flow, business life cycle and long-term goals to ensure the dollar amount of a business loan is strategic. Our loans are customized to help each individual borrower grow their specific business. Too much debt can move a business into bankruptcy just as fast as too little."

The new office will only handle commercial lending transactions and is not a full retail branch of the bank. Those interested in a business loan are invited to stop by the new office, located at 170 South Green Valley Parkway, Suite 300, Henderson, Nevada 89012, or they can reach staff at SteveG@HorizonCommunityBank.com or (702) 318-7345.

Market President Steve Gilbert brings over 40 years of banking experience to Henderson from notable banks such as Bank of America, Mohave State Bank and Valley Bank. He earned a bachelor's in Business Administration from Arizona State University and graduated Stonier School of Banking from Georgetown University, and is a resident of Henderson.

Business Development Officer Terry McConnell lives in Las Vegas, bringing almost 40 years of commercial lending expertise to the new Horizon Community Bank loan office. McConnell's experience includes Bank of Nevada, Valley Bank, Nevada State Bank and Nevada National Bank.

About HCB

Horizon Community Bank (http://www.horizoncommunitybank.com/about-hcb/) is a locally owned and operated FDIC insured commercial bank with branches in Fort Mohave, Lake Havasu City, Mesa, Parker and Quartzsite, Arizona, and a loan office in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has almost 80 employees and provides high-touch, customized financial services to those in the healthcare, transportation, real estate and technology industries, as well as general commercial and consumer services. Horizon Community Bank is a subsidiary of holding company Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Visit http://horizoncommunitybank.com/ for details.

# # #

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, estimates or predictions deemed "forward-looking" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors such as market, regulatory, economic and other conditions, and may involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that impact actual results. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Horizon Community Bank does not have any intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact
Carrie Morgan
***@rockthestatusquo.com
