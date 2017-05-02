News By Tag
Horizon Community Bank opens Henderson loan office, first to enter Las Vegas market in nine years
Commercial loan office serves businesses in Las Vegas and Henderson
"Las Vegas businesses are thriving and we have money to lend. As a community bank, we invest deeply in the communities surrounding our locations, so we're tremendously excited about the opportunity to help local businesses thrive," says Horizon Community Bank Market President Steve Gilbert. "We evaluate things like cash flow, business life cycle and long-term goals to ensure the dollar amount of a business loan is strategic. Our loans are customized to help each individual borrower grow their specific business. Too much debt can move a business into bankruptcy just as fast as too little."
The new office will only handle commercial lending transactions and is not a full retail branch of the bank. Those interested in a business loan are invited to stop by the new office, located at 170 South Green Valley Parkway, Suite 300, Henderson, Nevada 89012, or they can reach staff at SteveG@HorizonCommunityBank.com or (702) 318-7345.
Market President Steve Gilbert brings over 40 years of banking experience to Henderson from notable banks such as Bank of America, Mohave State Bank and Valley Bank. He earned a bachelor's in Business Administration from Arizona State University and graduated Stonier School of Banking from Georgetown University, and is a resident of Henderson.
Business Development Officer Terry McConnell lives in Las Vegas, bringing almost 40 years of commercial lending expertise to the new Horizon Community Bank loan office. McConnell's experience includes Bank of Nevada, Valley Bank, Nevada State Bank and Nevada National Bank.
About HCB
Horizon Community Bank (http://www.horizoncommunitybank.com/
