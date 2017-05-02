News By Tag
Janine Jernegan, PT of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Earns Certification
Dry needling is a form of therapy in which fine needles are inserted into muscle knots, tendons, ligaments or near nerves to stimulate a healing response in painful musculoskeletal conditions such as shoulder impingement, tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, shin splints, headaches, plantar fasciitis or low back pain.
A resident of Kingston, Jernegan received her Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from Northeastern University. She combines manual therapies with functional strengthening in order to meet her patient's individual goals. Jernegan also sees patients needing Vestibular Rehabilitation as well as Post Concussion treatment and she provides aquatic therapy services for the Scituate clinic.
"Dry needling is a modern, science-based intervention for the treatment of pain," said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "We're pleased to offer this specialty service in our Scituate Clinic, knowing that our present and future patients will benefit from this treatment option."
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and a new location in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-
