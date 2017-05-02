 
News By Tag
* Physical Therapy
* Sports Performance
* Athletic Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Scituate
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


Janine Jernegan, PT of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Earns Certification

 
 
Jeanine Jernegan
Jeanine Jernegan
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Physical Therapy
* Sports Performance
* Athletic Training

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Scituate - Massachusetts - US

SCITUATE, Mass. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provides comprehensive treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, announces that Jeanine Jernegan PT has earned certification in dry needling therapy and will offer the service at the Scituate clinic.

Dry needling is a form of therapy in which fine needles are inserted into muscle knots, tendons, ligaments or near nerves to stimulate a healing response in painful musculoskeletal conditions such as shoulder impingement, tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, shin splints, headaches, plantar fasciitis or low back pain.

A resident of Kingston, Jernegan received her Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from Northeastern University. She combines manual therapies with functional strengthening in order to meet her patient's individual goals. Jernegan also sees patients needing Vestibular Rehabilitation as well as Post Concussion treatment and she provides aquatic therapy services for the Scituate clinic.

"Dry needling is a modern, science-based intervention for the treatment of pain," said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "We're pleased to offer this specialty service in our Scituate Clinic, knowing that our present and future patients will benefit from this treatment option."

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and a new location in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com
End
Source:Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share