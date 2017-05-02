News By Tag
Advantis Credit Union Kicks off $50,000 GROW Community Fund
Grants will assist local nonprofits in completing short-term projects that provide long-term benefits
Since 2011, the GROW Community Fund has provided $300,000 to local organizations and funded 39 projects throughout Portland including creating an art therapy room for local foster children, improving the freezer system and fruit stands for a local food pantry, and providing books and sensory learning tools for children with learning disabilities.
Local nonprofit and service organizations are invited to submit a grant application for any amount up to $10,000 at https://www.advantiscu.org. Applications will be accepted online through June 7. A selection committee will narrow down and identify the projects that provide the most long term benefits to the community. The public will then be invited to vote and determine which projects will receive grant funding. Online voting will begin June 19 and take place on Advantis' Facebook page
The 2017 GROW grant recipients will be announced in July.
Kyleigh Gill
***@advantiscu.org
