May 2017
Advantis Credit Union Kicks off $50,000 GROW Community Fund

Grants will assist local nonprofits in completing short-term projects that provide long-term benefits
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Grant applications are now being accepted for Advantis Credit Union'sseventh annual GROW Community Fund. GROW is a $50,000 grant fund designed to provide nonprofit organizations with financial resources to address a wide range of needs and tackle challenges in the community, one project at a time.

Since 2011, the GROW Community Fund has provided $300,000 to local organizations and funded 39 projects throughout Portland including creating an art therapy room for local foster children, improving the freezer system and fruit stands for a local food pantry, and providing books and sensory learning tools for children with learning disabilities.

Local nonprofit and service organizations are invited to submit a grant application for any amount up to $10,000 at https://www.advantiscu.org. Applications will be accepted online through June 7. A selection committee will narrow down and identify the projects that provide the most long term benefits to the community.  The public will then be invited to vote and determine which projects will receive grant funding.  Online voting will begin June 19 and take place on Advantis' Facebook page (www.facebook.com/AdvantisCU) and the Advantis homepage (www.advantiscu.org).

The 2017 GROW grant recipients will be announced in July.

Portland - Oregon - United States
