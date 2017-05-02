 
Industry News





My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Appoints Michele Kessler To Board of Directors

Mochi Ice Cream Company Welcomes New Board Member to Foster Brand's Success
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- My/MoTM Mochi Ice Cream (http://www.mymomochi.com/),a line of poppable and delicious frozen snacks, announced today that Michele Kessler has been elected to its board of directors. With more than 20 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, Kessler will become an asset as My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream continues to take retailers by storm.

Kessler is the current President & CEO of thinkThin LLC and has successfully led the company from private equity ownership to corporate owned. Under her leadership, the brand has consistently grown, launched an equity-building national marketing campaign and introduced innovative new products. She previously served as Vice President Global Chocolate Strategy and Vice President Chocolate U.S. at Mars, where she improved top and bottom line performance and increased market share for iconic brands like M&M'S® and SNICKERS®. Kessler also worked with Kraft Food Group for eight years and Procter & Gamble for seven years prior to joining Mars.

"Michele is a forerunner in the food industry and we're elated to welcome her to My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream's board of directors," said Ralph Denisco, CEO of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "We know her robust experience will be exceedingly valuable as we continue to develop the brand and revolutionize the snack world."

Since the brand's launch earlier this year, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream has rapidly emerged onto the shelves of over 4,000 retail locations including Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more as the ultimate go-to frozen snack, ideal for any time of the day.

"I am thrilled to join the My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream team as I'm exceptionally impressed by their innovative offerings in an underserved market," said Kessler. "I have immense respect for the other board members and I look forward to working with them to continue bringing My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream to the masses."

For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymomochi.comor connect with them on Instagram at @mymomochiicecream (https://www.instagram.com/mymomochiicecream/?hl=en).

About My/Mo™ Mochi Ice Cream

My/Mo™ Mochi Ice Cream is a fusion of fan favorite flavors of premium ice cream wrapped in traditional sweet rice mochi dough, giving snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream. The brand's fun, poppable and delicious mochi ice cream is made from the very best ingredients and is only 110 calories per serving. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is available in over 4,000 stores nationally in the frozen aisle and self-serve mochi bars at select locations of Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more. For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visitwww.mymomochi.com.

