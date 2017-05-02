 
May 2017





Shilamida Basics of Manifesting & Law of Attraction

Shilamida, a licensed acupuncturist, spiritual guide & healthy living mentor hosted an event and donated all profts to the NJ Food & Clothing Rescue.
 
 
PARK RIDGE, N.J. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Shilamida Kupershteyn, licensed acupuncturist hosted an event April 25th, 2017 at her office on Pascack Rd. The event name was "The Basics of Manifesting and Law of Attraction". During the event, Shilamida educated her audience on how powerful the Law of Attraction really is and how important it is to be grateful for whatever the Universe may give you.

Through teaching the Law of Attraction and the secret of Manifesting, Shilamida was able to encourage the group of women to close their eyes and feel what it really means to be truly grateful and open to receiving. With a simple exercise, Shilamida repeated "I am grateful" as the women repeated it all together twenty times, they went on to repeat "Thank you" to end the exercise.

Shilamida shared about her experience and struggles that she had overcome earlier in life to get to where she is today, she spoke about about her challenges and her successes expressing "See this picture, I promise you in this picture I did not feel beautiful." She reminded the room that she too has bad days and struggles but manifesting has helped her to be grateful even for those struggles.

Other topics spoken about were judgement, forgiveness, balance, and ego to name a few. The group was given an opportunity to ask questions, where many asked questions and bonded over their obstacles in staying in a positive mindset.

Shilamida donated all of the profits from the event to The NJ Food & Clothing Rescue (http://njfoodclothingrescue.org/).

Shilamida L.Ac is also a Spiritual Guide and Healthy Living Mentor for the community. She has helped patients in her office with symptoms such as Anxiety, Stress, Depression, Fertility, PMS, Headaches, Food Intolerances and Weight Loss. You can find Shilamida on social media pages at www.facebook.com/shilamida or learn more about her practice at www.shilamida.com.

