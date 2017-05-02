News By Tag
Expanded Lawson Adventure Park Announces 2017 Season Open
Family-friendly Adventure Park Opens in the Heart of the Rockies with Activities and Lodging on Friday, May 19, 2017 and a Summer Kick-Off Party on Saturday, June 10, 2017
Lawson Adventure Park, dedicated to maintaining a green footprint, opened the adventure side of the park last summer with much success. For the 2017 season, the Park is now completed and boasts both fun-filled activities and lodging.
Activities the entire family will love include:
· ZORBing – the popular sport of rolling down a hill in a giant orb (reminiscent of a hamster ball), the nine-foot diameter ZORB gets filled with five gallons of water, providing the rider a refreshing experience as they tumble down the Park's specially designed woodlands course up and around giant embankments.
· Via Ferrata and Rappel – an exhilarating rock climbing experience for adventurous first timers on Colorado's FIRST private Via Ferrata. With a climb starting above 8,200 feet, it combines a 100 foot climb and 130 foot rappel down. Specially designed to use the native rock.
· Challenge Course – an eight element challenge course with routes featuring a 36 foot tower, sky bridge, log staircase, zip-line, and more!
· Disc-Golf –sends players for a round through the woods on a fun, but challenging, tournament-level course.
· And more - in addition, Lawson Adventure Park offers a bungee trampoline, Water Walkerz, maze, gyro-sphere extreme, spider wall, mechanical bull and more.
The main lodge is scheduled for completion in mid-May. Year-round lodging is now open, featuring:
· Camping -With a bathhouse, fire pit and horseshoes. Tents and sleeping bags for rent, and firewood for sale.
· Yurts – for guests who want to camp without roughing it, the Park offers five yurts on-site. With bunkbeds, couches and coffee tables, the yurts are perfect for "glamping." Yurts do not have running water, but they do share a bath house. The bath house has his and hers sides each with three showers, three toilets and two sinks.
· Cabins – The Park has eight professionally designed luxury cabins on-site. Blending rustic and modern designs, the cabins feature angled roofs and high windows providing natural light. Cabins range in size from 400 to 600 square feet, offering seven one bedroom & a two bedroom option, as well as parking with views of the Rocky Mountains and the Park.
"Our sole purpose is to be an easily accessible atmosphere of fun and excitement for everyone, with activities designed to please the local residents and visitors to our state," said Greg Books, founder and CEO of Lawson Adventure Park.
Lawson Adventure Park is a great place for a one-day excursion or overnight getaway, as well as for group and special events. From family reunions to team building and corporate events, the Park can accommodate and custom design your experience with activities and catering for groups from 10 to 500.
The 2017 summer season runs from Friday, May 19, 2017 to Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. The Summer Kick-Off Party held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., will feature a 10% discount on activities and lodging for all who register to be at the Park on that day.
Lawson Adventure Park is open weekends Friday to Sunday to the public and Monday to Thursday for corporate and group events. During peak season, from June 23 to July 30, the Park will be open seven days a week. Lodging and activity options vary, packages are also available. Tickets can be purchased and reservations can be made in advance at lawsonadventurepark.com. The park is located at 3440 Alvarado Road, Lawson, Colo., 80436.
