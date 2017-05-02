A Story of Growth: Aeronet Worldwide Oversees a Campaign of Exciting Developments

The global logistics solutions provider has hired a number of industry veterans, added and expanded its locations, and made new in-roads into international shipping operations.

zvasquez@aeronet.com

-- Aeronet Worldwide celebrated its 35Anniversary on April 1, 2017. While the occasion provided a chance for everyone to look back upon the years of achievement, the company has chartered a plan for future growth and expansion that will be second to none.The goal is to achieve expansion domestically and internationally, so that Aeronet can reach 100 million dollars in revenue and a profit of 3 million, by the end of the calendar year 2018. The plan starts with the aggressive locating and hiring of the most experienced sales and operation staff. We now have over 30 new salespeople in the US, as well as overseas, all of whom come to Aeronet with strong Client relationships previously established throughout their time in the logistics industry. Thanks to this increase in hiring, Aeronet is well on its way to achieving our end goal.In order to ensure that we are able to properly handle the additional business, we have expanded our domestic operations by opening and staffing additional offices, including two international gateways. The Los Angeles (LAX) gateway will handle international traffic to the Pacific, Australia, and Asia. The new international gateway in Newark (EWR) will handle the international traffic to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.Meanwhile, we have entered into several strategic joint ventures in order to establish on-the-ground sales and operations overseas. Presently, we have joint ventures in the U.K. to handle England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales; and in the Netherlands to handle countries in the European Union.In addition, we are currently finalizing similar agreements with companies in Australia and Canada. These relationships will cover air and ocean traffic between those countries and the U.S.Part of Aeronet's overall strategy of growth has also involved establishing its brand name as an industry influencer. Growth ventures in this regard include the launching of the company's very own industry blog,, which publishes not only company news, but also in-depth articles on trends, and current events that affect the entirety of the logistics industry, as well as the specific vertical markets that make up its clientele.Meanwhile, David Gibson, Aeronet's Vice President of International Business Development has made the company proud, having recently been appointed to the board of directors for the Global Forwarding Partners (GFP), an exclusive partnership representing 90 privately owned companies; as well as being elected President of the Los Angeles Air Cargo Association.These recent developments have not gone unnoticed: Aeronet has received several honors that speak to all of this hard work. Aeronet has recently been nominated for the 2017 Global Expansion Award by the Association for Corporate Growth. In late 2016, we were awarded the GFP Partner Award at the 12annual GFP AGM Conference in Goa, India. Meanwhile, ALI™ (Aeronet Logistics Inc.), Aeronet's Minority Business Enterprise partner, was named one of the Top-20 MBEs by Orange County Business Journal for 2016.This is an exciting time for Aeronet Worldwide. Rather than simply be content with all we have accomplished over the course of its 35 years, we are aggressively—but strategically—focusing on for the future. Thanks to these key growth ventures, as well as its commitment to our Core Values of Integrity, Commitment, and Passion, Aeronet has everything in place to Make It Happen…One Shipment at a Time!