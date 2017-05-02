 
News By Tag
* Logistics
* Supply Chain
* Freight Forwarder
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


A Story of Growth: Aeronet Worldwide Oversees a Campaign of Exciting Developments

The global logistics solutions provider has hired a number of industry veterans, added and expanded its locations, and made new in-roads into international shipping operations.
 
 
Aeronet WWLogo - High-Res
Aeronet WWLogo - High-Res
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Logistics
Supply Chain
Freight Forwarder

Industry:
Shipping

Location:
Irvine - California - US

Subject:
Features

IRVINE, Calif. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Aeronet Worldwide celebrated its 35th Anniversary on April 1, 2017. While the occasion provided a chance for everyone to look back upon the years of achievement, the company has chartered a plan for future growth and expansion that will be second to none.

The goal is to achieve expansion domestically and internationally, so that Aeronet can reach 100 million dollars in revenue and a profit of 3 million, by the end of the calendar year 2018. The plan starts with the aggressive locating and hiring of the most experienced sales and operation staff. We now have over 30 new salespeople in the US, as well as overseas, all of whom come to Aeronet with strong Client relationships previously established throughout their time in the logistics industry. Thanks to this increase in hiring, Aeronet is well on its way to achieving our end goal.

In order to ensure that we are able to properly handle the additional business, we have expanded our domestic operations by opening and staffing additional offices, including two international gateways. The Los Angeles (LAX) gateway will handle international traffic to the Pacific, Australia, and Asia. The new international gateway in Newark (EWR) will handle the international traffic to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Meanwhile, we have entered into several strategic joint ventures in order to establish on-the-ground sales and operations overseas. Presently, we have joint ventures in the U.K. to handle England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales; and in the Netherlands to handle countries in the European Union.

In addition, we are currently finalizing similar agreements with companies in Australia and Canada. These relationships will cover air and ocean traffic between those countries and the U.S.

Part of Aeronet's overall strategy of growth has also involved establishing its brand name as an industry influencer. Growth ventures in this regard include the launching of the company's very own industry blog, Speaking Logistics, which publishes not only company news, but also in-depth articles on trends, and current events that affect the entirety of the logistics industry, as well as the specific vertical markets that make up its clientele.

Meanwhile, David Gibson, Aeronet's Vice President of International Business Development has made the company proud, having recently been appointed to the board of directors for the Global Forwarding Partners (GFP), an exclusive partnership representing 90 privately owned companies; as well as being elected President of the Los Angeles Air Cargo Association.

These recent developments have not gone unnoticed: Aeronet has received several honors that speak to all of this hard work. Aeronet has recently been nominated for the 2017 Global Expansion Award by the Association for Corporate Growth. In late 2016, we were awarded the GFP Partner Award at the 12th annual GFP AGM Conference in Goa, India. Meanwhile, ALI™ (Aeronet Logistics Inc.), Aeronet's Minority Business Enterprise partner, was named one of the Top-20 MBEs by Orange County Business Journal for 2016.

This is an exciting time for Aeronet Worldwide. Rather than simply be content with all we have accomplished over the course of its 35 years, we are aggressively—but strategically—focusing on for the future. Thanks to these key growth ventures, as well as its commitment to our Core Values of Integrity, Commitment, and Passion, Aeronet has everything in place to Make It Happen…One Shipment at a Time!

http://www.aeronet.com/corporate/default.aspx

Media Contact
Zach Vasquez
Aeronet Worldwide
9494743000 ext.336
zvasquez@aeronet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aeronet.com Email Verified
Tags:Logistics, Supply Chain, Freight Forwarder
Industry:Shipping
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aeronet Worldwide PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share