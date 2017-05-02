Free Advanced Tax Lien Investing Training Preview

 
Industry News





Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- There is still time to register and attend Tax Lien Lady's free preview of the advanced tax lien investing training and get a free gift to help you with your tax lien investing on Wednesday May 10 at 8:30pm Eastern Time/5:30pm Pacific! This Wednesday, May 10, Joanne Musa, CEO of Tax Lien Consulting, LLC and founder of TaxLienLady.com will give a free preview of her Advanced Tax Lien Investing Secrets (ATLIS) Training. The training, "How to Get Better Returns on Your Tax Liens, Without Waiting Long Redemption Periods or Bidding at the Tax Sale!" is scheduled for Wednesday May 10, at 8:30pm Eastern time/5:30pm Pacific.

And she'll be giving away a free gift to all who attend this live training. You can register now for the live webinar at http://TaxLienInvestingSecrets.com/ATLIS

This Training is for you if…

You're not making the money you thought you would on your tax lien investments

You want to start investing in tax liens but don't know how to start

You want to make sure that this is a good investment strategy before you get involved

You want to learn about tax lien investing from someone you can trust

You don't want to wait long redemption periods and you want to profit faster from your tax liens

This Training is NOT for you if….

You don't have at least $5000 to invest

Here's what you'll learn in this training:

Why you might not be getting good tax liens or redeemable tax deeds at the tax sale

Why buying left over liens or deeds is not a good idea.

The best way to buy profitable tax liens or get properties for back taxes, without competition.

You'll also find out about a new online mentoring program starting next week that you'll get a special discount to join when you attend this preview training.

Plus Joanne will be answering questions on this live call and it's free to attend!

Register now for the live webinar at http://TaxLienInvestingSecrets.com/ATLIS

Joanne Musa
***@taxlienlady.com
Source:
Email:***@taxlienlady.com Email Verified
