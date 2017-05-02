News By Tag
Gilbert Realty Featured on "Moving America Forward" Hosted by William Shatner
The Moving America Forward interview with Joan Gilbert, President of Gilbert Realty Co, will broadcast on National Television on Sunday, on BizTv.
Nobody does it better than Joan Gilbert the President, Owner and Broker of Gilbert Realty located in Mountain Home, Arkansas. The company started as an independent real estate office in 1969 and remains so today even though they have been approached by numerous franchises. Real Estate, as in any business is constantly changing and Gilbert Realty has a commitment to not only educate the public but to protect and promote the interests of all their clients.
"There's so much personal touch with this company, and Joan's experience, professionalism, and dedication to her clients has made her the premier resource for Real Estate in Mountain Home," said Ruth Collins, Senior Producer of Moving America Forward. "Her transactions are a testament to her market knowledge, professional relationships, and history of success."
Gilbert Realty, was chosen to receive the prestigious "Moving America Forward" for going above and beyond to help their clients find the perfect home. Their team of 33 Realtors, have year after year, been honored with the Award for Excellence, from the state Realtor Association. Also their amazing staff and agents have strongly supported organizations such as "Feed the Children" and "Special Olympics". The Moving America Forward Award is given to innovative entrepreneurs that have distinguished themselves in their industry and, as a result, are "Moving America Forward."
For more information about Gilbert Realty, please visit www.GilbertRealty.com .Their website offers more than 50 informational videos from local professionals dealing with frequently asked questions related to wills, trusts, title issues, surveys, zoning, inspections, tax questions and banking.
