 
News By Tag
* Gilbert Realty
* Gilbert Realty Joan Gilbert
* Moving America Forward
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mountain Home
  Arkansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

Gilbert Realty Featured on "Moving America Forward" Hosted by William Shatner

The Moving America Forward interview with Joan Gilbert, President of Gilbert Realty Co, will broadcast on National Television on Sunday, on BizTv.
 
 
Doug Llewelyn & Joan Gilbert on the MAF set.
Doug Llewelyn & Joan Gilbert on the MAF set.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Gilbert Realty
* Gilbert Realty Joan Gilbert
* Moving America Forward

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Mountain Home - Arkansas - US

Subject:
* Awards

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Moving America Forward a national television series which celebrates the achievements and contributions of businesses and entrepreneurs across America will air a very important episode on Real Estate, Sunday May 14th, at 11:00 am on Biz TV. The show is hosted by William Shatner, an Entrepreneur himself, and stars Doug Llewelyn.

Nobody does it better than Joan Gilbert the President, Owner and Broker of Gilbert Realty located in Mountain Home, Arkansas. The company started as an independent real estate office in 1969 and remains so today even though they have been approached by numerous franchises.  Real Estate, as in any business is constantly changing and Gilbert Realty has a commitment to not only educate the public but to protect and promote the interests of all their clients.

"There's so much personal touch with this company, and Joan's experience, professionalism, and dedication to her clients has made her the premier resource for Real Estate in Mountain Home," said Ruth Collins, Senior Producer of Moving America Forward. "Her transactions are a testament to her market knowledge, professional relationships, and history of success."

Gilbert Realty, was chosen to receive the prestigious "Moving America Forward" for going above and beyond to help their clients find the perfect home. Their team of 33 Realtors, have year after year, been honored with the Award for Excellence, from the state Realtor Association. Also their amazing staff and agents have strongly supported organizations such as "Feed the Children" and "Special Olympics". The Moving America Forward Award is given to innovative entrepreneurs that have distinguished themselves in their industry and, as a result, are "Moving America Forward."

For more information about Gilbert Realty, please visit www.GilbertRealty.com .Their website offers more than 50 informational videos from local professionals dealing with frequently asked questions related to wills, trusts, title issues, surveys, zoning, inspections, tax questions and banking.

Contact
Chase Lambert Media Department
MAF Productions
***@movingamericaforwad.tv
End
Source:Gilbert Realty
Email:***@movingamericaforwad.tv
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MAF Productions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share