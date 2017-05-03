Orlando Welcomes Shane Johnson – Top 40 Under 40 In The Nation For Sales And Production – For Coaching And Mentoring

Marine Corps Veteran and one of the most inspiring sales coaches in the country, recently awarded as Top 3% in the Nation in Sales, is now working alongside Real Estate Agents, Sales Teams, and Individuals offering strategic coaching, Motivational Speaking and planning to help boost sales and launch both individuals, as well as organizations, beyond current expectations.