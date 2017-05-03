Country(s)
Industry News
Orlando Welcomes Shane Johnson – Top 40 Under 40 In The Nation For Sales And Production – For Coaching And Mentoring
Marine Corps Veteran and one of the most inspiring sales coaches in the country, recently awarded as Top 3% in the Nation in Sales, is now working alongside Real Estate Agents, Sales Teams, and Individuals offering strategic coaching, Motivational Speaking and planning to help boost sales and launch both individuals, as well as organizations, beyond current expectations.
Orlando, FL (May 2017) – Marine Corps Veteran and one of the most inspiring sales coaches in the country, recently awarded as Top 3% in the Nation in Sales, is now working alongside Real Estate Agents, Sales Teams, and Individuals offering strategic coaching, Motivational Speaking and planning to help boost sales and launch both individuals, as well as organizations, beyond current expectations.
It has been an incredible 3 years for Shane Johnson with the launch of the Booyah Veteran Bus Project, Booyah Productions, and Booyah Mortgage, numerous speaking and coaching engagements and the establishment of Yellow Bird Consulting.
"I am passionate about what I do and in helping others find the process and plan that will work for their individual or organizational needs. I have overcome being homeless, broke, losing everything I had, and dying 3 times. I don't just succeed in my own businesses and sales, I launch others to success and celebrate with them because I AM them," said Shane Johnson, CEO of Yellow Bird Consulting.
Shane's work in Mortgage, Real Estate, and the Veteran's Booyah Bus Project helping homeless Veterans and Transitionally Military across the country has garnered the support of military leaders like Colonel Allen West and the attention of multiple local and national news and media outlets.
Yellow Bird Consulting is now for individual, group and organizational wide professional development, mentoring and coaching opportunities. Shane has the ability to see a bigger picture to help you strategize a better plan of personal or organizational action in order to help you reach what has seemed like the unobtainable next level in sales or success. Due to the overwhelming success of his coaching and mentoring programs, Shane also has a Financial Strategist on board as well as a passionate, motivational mentor and speaker to work with individuals and groups on personal empowerment and vision.
About Shane Johnson
Shane Johnson is a nationally recognized coach and mentors for both individuals. He has established and runs 3 successful businesses as well as an active non-profit that benefits Veterans. He is a Marine Corps Veteran, Father, Mentor, and Coach while still Running a 36 Million in Gross sales a year Company.
Call or Email us To Schedule a free Consultation. Mention this press release and get $150 Off Services.
704-574-6611
shane@ybcadence4life.com
Contact
Yellow Bird Consulting/Shane Johnson
***@ybcadence4life.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse