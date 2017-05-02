News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Funding Africa Focused Projects, Unlocking the Secrets of US Lending to Africa
Africa Webinars Offered to Members of the Emerging & Frontier Markets Association
• How to Get Africa-Focused Projects Funded by Private Equity and Institutional Investors
• Unlocking the Secrets of US Lending in Africa
• OPIC: Expanding Horizons for U.S. Businesses in Africa
• Safer Entry Point: Botswana
• Solutions to Non-Tariff Barriers in Africa
• Maximizing and Protecting Your Investment in Africa
• Essential Tools for Accelerating Growth in East Africa
• Safe Entry points for Doing Business in Ethiopia:
• And Many Others
The Emerging and Frontier Markets Association (EFMA) focuses on providing tax, legal and financial information to help executives and professionals gain the insight they need to operate successfully in the fastest growing emerging markets in Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.
Private Chat Network. Members can make use of our private chat network. Members will use our 1to1 format to have meaningful conversations with colleagues doing business in emerging and frontier markets. Members will be able to gain advice, share ideas, best practices and industry topics.
Free or Low Cost Seminars and Webinars. Members will also be able to attend for free or at a reduced rate our many conferences and webinars. Here are some we have produced recently:
• Conference on "Supply Chain Risks & Rewards in Emerging Markets." Also sponsored by Baker McKenzie, Deloitte, Trace Int., Zurich Insurance, and AON.
• Conference on "Doing the Deal with Africa." Also sponsored by Baker McKenzie, PWC, and Dentons
• Conference to review the major trade developments from Baker McKenzie's international trade compliance lawyers from around the world.
• Webinar: "Negotiating Cyber Insurance: Assessing Worldwide Coverage"
Online forum and Ask an Expert. Members of EFMA may participate in our online forum for members to share advice on doing business in emerging markets or use our Ask an Expert feature to be introduced to Experts in the particular jurisdiction. There are experts available throughout Africa and in places like Vietnam, South Africa and France and other introductions can be made as well.
Participating Organizations. Some of the firms that have benefited from our programs are Zurich Insurance, Medtronic, Software Alliance, Merck, AmeriHealth Caritas, Scottrade, Fedex, Sears, Oracle, Fitbit, DHL, Wells Fargo, Deloitte, PWC, Ernst & Young, many major law firms, and many others.
EFMA is a resource for professionals involved with emerging markets from around the world who want to educate themselves, build their careers, and connect with others to share solutions to multinational corporate problems. Individual and corporate memberships are available.
For more information on EFMA or to join go to http://www.emerging-
Contact
Emerging & Frontier Markets Association
***@emerging-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse