NorthTree Associates Announces New OWON XDM Series Benchtop Digital Multimeters
These powerful OWON multimeters come in two versions: XDM3041 which has a 4.5 digital resolution and the XDM3051 which has a 5.5 digital resolution. Both are designed to give a user the capability to view readings in more detail.
The OWON XDM series benchtop multimeters have a 4 inches LCD screen display, 480*320 pixels high resolution, 4.5 or 5.5 digit display accuracy (200000 counts in max). To add to the strength of these units, each XDM multimeter has up to 150 readings per second measurement speed. Also included are True RMS AC voltage/current measurement, smart voice-reading accessibility where the value can be read out, and support for Wi-Fi control through the use of a smart phone.
Operational modes include a data-logger mode which provides a user the ability to record, view, and analyze trends in readings. Users can set up the record interval (5ms in minimum) and max number of readings (1M points for internal storage, 10M points for USB Flash Disk). Data measured by the OWON XDM benchtop multimeter will be recorded and gathered into a trend chart, which makes it easy for users to view data statistics. Readings available are: bar meter, trend chart, and a histogram display for a convenient view. The OWON XDM benchtop multimeters have a dual display capability, 1GB internal memory, and support for external Flash Disk storage. Interfaces include USB Device, USB host, and LAN. A SCPI programming manual is provided, which enables remote control and is compatible with popular multimeter commands list.
In addition to representing the OWON XDM Series Benchtop Multimeters, NorthTree Associates also represents other product lines from OWON. These product lines include the customizable XDS Series n-in-1 Multi-Function Oscilloscopes, MSO Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes, HDS Series Handheld Oscilloscopes, Multimeters, AG-S Arbitrary Waveform Generators, and DC Power Supplies.
Established in 1990, OWON is based in China, specializing in the manufacture of oscilloscopes, waveform generators, multimeters, and programmable DC power supplies. These capable instruments are distributed to customers in the aerospace, automotive, communication, defense, electrical, and education industries in more than 80 countries across the globe.
Established in 2004, NorthTree Associates (Cologne, MN) is a North American distributor that provides unique electronic test & measurement tools for design engineers, test engineers and production engineers. https://www.northtreeassociates.com
NorthTree Associates
***@northtreeassociates.com
