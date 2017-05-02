News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sports Tours International Welcomes VIP Sports Fanatics to Watch or Join International Cyclng Events
Sports Tours International is Europe's leading specialist in competitive sports travel.
Sports Tours International www.sportstoursinternational.com takes care of all the vacation arrangements in a variety of inclusive packages while tracking the drama of international cycling and running events.
Sports Tours International does the vacation packaging legwork for the following 2017 cycling events:
May 5-28, 2017 - 100th Giro d'Italia -As an official Tour Operator of this grand tour of cycling, Sports Tours International has exclusive VIP options on 6 sprint stages, 8 medium mountain stages, 5 high mountain stages and 2 Individual Time Trials. Sports Tours International offers five spectator tour packages to witness the 100th edition of this Grand Tour that begins inSardinia, climbs up Mount Etna, weaves through the rest of Italy and Dolomites as riders conquer Stelvio and Mortirolo, and arrives in Milan for a spectacular time trial from the Monza Grand Prix motor racing circuit. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
Suggested Package: The Final 9 Days, May 20-29, 2017 is priced from US$2,760 per person based on sharing a double/twin room (both cyclists and spectators are welcome). Guests lodge on arrival in Milan, then transfer for three nights each in Bormio and Cortina d'Ampezzo to watch the final legs of the Giro before returning to Milan for two additional nights to attend the finish as a VIP at Piazza Duomo. Every day there will be cycling opportunities as well as options to watch the Giro d'Italia. On a Giro rest day in Bormio, guests may cycle, visit a local spa, hop on a train or cable car or do some leisurely shopping. See more at: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
June 24-30, 2017 - Mavic Haute Route Rockies. The event starts in Boulder before heading through the Colorado Rockies, stopping in Winter Park, Avon, Snowmass Village, Crested Butte and finishing in Colorado Springs. Interest is this exciting new event is high and entries are expected to sell quickly. Entry fees for riders in the competition:
Suggested Rider Support Package: June 24-30, 2017.This package priced at US$2,180 per person, based on sharing a double/twin room includes accommodation for nine nights, daily breakfasts, dinners, airport and daily transfers including transport of non-riding companions between stages and to viewing points, bike handling, gifts and informational packets, and midweek laundry. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
July 1-23, 2017 - Tour de France. Sports Tours International is an official tour operator for the world's biggest annual sporting event. Guests have special VIP access to stage start villages, VIP hospitality at finish lines and the opportunity to ride some of the routes taken by the pro riders. In particular, Sports Tours International offers official grandstand seating and VIP hospitality available for the final stage in Paris where the new yellow jersey winner is crowned. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
Suggested Package: Mountain Stages, July 11-24, 2017. On this official Tour de France 14-day tour itinerary guests start and finish in Paris and witness all the mountain stages in the Pyrenees, followed by the Alpine finale and the deciding Time Trial in Marseille. Guests have VIP access to some stage starts and also enjoy VIP Hospitality at one of the finish lines. The per person rate based on sharing a double/twin room is from US$3,450. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
July 30, 2017 - Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100. This London Marathon for cyclists is an opportunity to ride 100 miles on the closed roads of London and out into the English countryside of Surrey before finishing on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace. Per person rates based on sharing a double/twin room include accommodation, guaranteed entry to the race, service and support of Sports Tours International staff and bike storage at the hotel. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
Sept. 1-11, 2017 - La Vuelta a España. This is the final Grand Tour of the season. Sports Tours International welcomes riders as well as spectators. Experience the battle for the red jersey up close and personal. Guides know the ideal locations and viewing points to experience the best of La Vuelta. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
Suggested Package: The Final Week, Sept. 4-11, 2017. This 8-day tour from US$1,610 per person, based on sharing a double/twin room, experiences the stages of the second week of 2017 Vuelta including the final stages. This all takes place in northern Spain including the finale on the infamous Angliru. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
For more information, available packages, space availability and reservations please visit online: www.sportstoursinternational.com, or call: (+44) 161 703 8161.
Sports Tours International is Europe's leading specialist in sports travel. Since inception in 1973 they have hosted thousands of participants and spectators at major sporting events worldwide. With the tagline, Fanatical about Sport, the company's initial roots came from a devotion to running when founder Vince Regan began taking runners to the NYC Marathon. Since the early 2000s, the company now embraces international cycling events and triathlon competitions, sports training camps and corporate hospitality.
Media Contact:
For inquiries, interviews and photos please contact Widness & Wiggins PR:
Sara Widness: 802.234.6704 / sara@widnesspr.com
Dave Wiggins: 720.301.3822 / dave@travelnewssource.com
Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse