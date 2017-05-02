 
New York Small Business Expo Announces Partners

 
 
NEW YORK - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show will host its annual show on Thursday, May 11th at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Our partners work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's partners include: American Business Television, Amsterdam News, Business Networking International-Manhattan, BNW Marketing, ChinAmerica, NY Daily News, Empire State Development, E Nichole & Associates, Epoch Times, Golden Thread Society, Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, GrowthFaktory, HealthFirst, Junior Chamber International Philippine, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, Match My Spirit, Mid-Atlantic Eurasia Business Council, National Chamber Program, NAWBO, Network After Work, New American Chamber of Commerce, New York State Veteran Chamber of Commerce, New York Women's Chamber of Commerce, Nina Wurtzel Photography, NYC Human Resources Administration, NYC Small Business Services, NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce, Straus News, Queens Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Small Business Administration, Women Entrepreneur Resource & Educational Community and World Advisory.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/new-york/) expects to have more than 11,000 registered attendees from across the New York metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

NEW YORK SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center | Hall 1C – 655 W 34th Street, New York, NY 10001 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
