Veterans Village Calls for Public Support for Assisted Living Home for U.S. Veterans in Las Vegas
Veterans Village #3 Special Use Permit Hearing for 88 bed facility to be used as an assisted living and special care residence in Downtown Las Vegas.
Where: Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101,
2nd Floor Council Chambers
What: Agenda item #13
SUP-69613 - SPECIAL USE PERMIT - PUBLIC HEARING - APPLICANT/OWNER:
The re-constructed 88-bed, 28,000 square foot building located at 100 S.14th Street will allow us to provide 24/7/365 complete wrap around services (Emergency Housing/ Transitional Housing, Permanent housing, Assisted Living with Specialized Care) and serve as the first of its kind model for replication across the United States. This development is in response to the demand for quality assisted living and specialized care residence for our United States Veterans.
Arnold Stalk PhD, Founder Veterans Village Las Vegas Quote:
"Since launching in 2012 Veterans Village has remained committed to seeking out new and innovative ways to end the pandemic of veteran homelessness. We now have a four-step system to self-sufficiency through independent living. We continue to serve thousands of people a year 24/7/365 in Southern Nevada and remain committed to developing and operating a total of 1,000 units of housing over the next three years".
About Veterans Village: Veterans Village is a transitional and permanent housing residence for United States Veterans. On-site services include a 24-7 crisis intervention center, medical and mental health services, job referral and training, Three Square Regional Food Bank nutrition, clothing and a host of other services targeted at the promotion of independent living through economic and social self sufficiency. www.veteransvillagelasvegas.org
Media Contact
Arnold Stalk, PhD, Founder Veterans Village
702-624-5792
arnoldstalk@
