Veterans Village Calls for Public Support for Assisted Living Home for U.S. Veterans in Las Vegas

Veterans Village #3 Special Use Permit Hearing for 88 bed facility to be used as an assisted living and special care residence in Downtown Las Vegas.

Future- Home- of- Veterans- Village- Assisted- Living

Media Contact

Arnold Stalk, PhD, Founder Veterans Village

702-624-5792

arnoldstalk@ gmail.com Arnold Stalk, PhD, Founder Veterans Village702-624-5792

End

--May 9, 2017 6pmLas Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101,Floor Council ChambersAgenda item #13SPECIAL USE PERMIT - PUBLIC HEARING - APPLICANT/OWNER:SRINIVASA, LLC - For possible action on a request for a Special Use Permit FOR A PROPOSED 88-UNIT ASSISTED LIVING APARTMENTS USE on 0.51 acres at 100 South 14th Street (APN 139-35-303-001), C-1 (Limited Commercial) Zone, Ward 3 (Coffin) [PRJ-69598]. Staff recommends APPROVAL.The re-constructed 88-bed, 28,000 square foot building located at 100 S.14th Street will allow us to provide 24/7/365 complete wrap around services (Emergency Housing/ Transitional Housing, Permanent housing, Assisted Living with Specialized Care) and serve as the first of its kind model for replication across the United States. This development is in response to the demand for quality assisted living and specialized care residence for our United States Veterans."Since launching in 2012 Veterans Village has remained committed to seeking out new and innovative ways to end the pandemic of veteran homelessness. We now have a four-step system to self-sufficiency through independent living. We continue to serve thousands of people a year 24/7/365 in Southern Nevada and remain committed to developing and operating a total of 1,000 units of housing over the next three years".Veterans Village is a transitional and permanent housing residence for United States Veterans. On-site services include a 24-7 crisis intervention center, medical and mental health services, job referral and training, Three Square Regional Food Bank nutrition, clothing and a host of other services targeted at the promotion of independent living through economic and social self sufficiency. www.veteransvillagelasvegas.org