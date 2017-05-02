 
Industry News





American Business Network to Host "Business Owners Building Value" Workshop

Powers Insurance and Benefits to present cyber security tips at seminar
 
 
ABN's Christopher Lawrence Stone
ST. LOUIS - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- American Business Network will host a workshop entitled "Business Owners Building Value" on Fri., June 16 from 9 to 11 a.m.  The seminar, which is free and open to the public, will be held at Medici Media Space located at 2065 Walton Rd. in Overland, Mo.

American Business Network (ABN) teaches company owners how to grow value in their businesses and recognize when it is time to exit.  ABN partner Christopher Lawrence Stone will speak on building a company's value by teaching specific steps to expand a business from one stage to the next.

POWERS Insurance and Benefits, one of the largest family owned and operation independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, will co-host the event.  Guest speaker Adam Connor will present cyber strategies that highlight how to deter hackers, identify common system vulnerabilities, develop a preventative approach, and establish a comprehensive breach resolution.

Connor, who specializes in the field of cyber liability, works at Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance as a national consultant for management and professional liability.  He assists numerous organizations and associations in creating cyber programs and best practices for the betterment of their security.

Reservations are recommended since seating is limited.  The event includes a continental breakfast, presentation, and question and answer segment.  To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4s-business-owners-building-....  For more details, contact American Business Network at (636) 549-8150 or visit http://www.abnllc.net.

JD Powers
***@powersinsurance.com
Source:Powers Insurance and Benefits
Email:***@powersinsurance.com
Tags:Cyber Strategies, Cyber Liability, Cyber Security
Industry:Insurance
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
