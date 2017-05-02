Country(s)
SKA Consulting Engineers Announces New South Carolina Office
New office expansion enables SKA to better serve growing coastal market.
The Charleston metro area continues to experience unprecedented business growth, with both multinational corporations and startups taking advantage of a globally competitive business environment.
"SKA's Mike Parker has done an exceptional job helping to establish a robust base of business in the area, making the decision to expand our presence into the Charleston market a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Stephen P. Robinson, president, SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc. "Mike will continue to be an integral part of our growth in that market, which includes a substantial amount of litigation and port-related work."
"We are additionally excited to announce that David G. Tepke P.E. will be relocating from our Greensboro, NC office to the new Charleston office. Dave will join Tilak Bhonagiri as a full-time, on-site resource for our current and future engineering clients," Robinson continues. "As we combine the resources of Mike, Dave and Tilak with the already established expertise of our Wilmington, NC office led by Kent S. Yarborough, the future appears extremely bright as SKA expands into South Carolina!"
About SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc.
SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc. is a national, award-winning, multidisciplinary engineering firm established in 1957 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. SKA provides MEP and structural engineering services, as well as comprehensive building solutions, for clients throughout the United States and Mexico. With branch offices strategically located across the southeast, SKA successfully serves clients across a broad range of market sectors, including: education, sports and recreation, commercial, healthcare, industrial, structured parking, healthcare, multifamily housing and places of worship. To learn more about SKA, please visit http://skaeng.com.
