How To Create Your Own Career Path In Film & Television Editing
The path to becoming a successful film and television editor is much different than it used to be
The path to becoming a successful film and television editor is much different than it used to be. Getting your foot in the door nowadays is more about jumping in and finding your own way. While blazing your own trail may seem daunting at first, the good news is more content is being produced than ever before, thus creating more opportunities to land that first gig. Whether it's a web series, a friend's short film, or even a project you shot yourself, the idea is to always be working on something to gain as much experience as possible while building a successful resume. It's also imperative to have knowledge of all the NLE systems and skills in other areas of post-production, such as color correction, audio and VFX, as a good majority of projects now require editors to do more than just editing. Building relationships with co-workers can often help in landing the next gig. Personality trumps talent when you're spending long tedious hours in an editing bay with others.
The new generation of digital editors also has a much different style of editing due to all the video platforms now available. In the early days of cutting on film, it was important for an editor to think ahead on how each scene was going look while keeping the big picture of the story in mind. Cutting digitally allows editors to work in more of a trial and error environment letting the story evolve as its being cut. It's not unusual to scrap an entire cut and start over from the beginning since mistakes in the digital world can be easily fixed. While the older generation of editors may have exercised more discipline in their craft, the new generation of editors is given more opportunities for new exploration that wasn't possible before. Today's editor has endless choices when it comes to visual storytelling.
The evening concluded with a Q&A session from the audience that included discussions on the creative process of working with producers and directors, advice for high school students wanting to break into the business and how film and television editing styles take cues from one another.
To watch the discussion panel in its entirety visit: http://www.editorslounge.com
About the Editors' Lounge: The Editors' Lounge is a hands-on seminar for industry professionals. Each month, scores of professionals in the production and post-production industries exchange ideas, discuss trends and learn about new technologies;
