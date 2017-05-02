News By Tag
North Suburban YMCA CEO Named to National Y Leadership Role
Howard Schultz selected to Y-USA CEO Cabinet for Small and Mid-Size YMCAs.
This selection reflects the North Suburban Y's success over the past decade that has inspired the Y national movement with its dramatic transformation since 2006, under the leadership of Schultz, an active volunteer Board of Directors, and the NSYMCA's innovative staff. During that period, the NSYMCA was able to overcome crushing debt and the risk of closure to achieve major renovations, increased membership, and a growing network of community partnerships that fuel special events, programs, and services. The NSYMCA has received significant recognition from the community, including being named as Small Business of the Year from the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce in 2013. Most recently, the Y won top honors in nine different program and service categories, as voted by the public in the 22nd Century Media North Shore Choice Awards.
The Small and Mid-Size YMCA CEO Cabinet is a 16 member, representative group of YMCA CEOs from small andmid-sized YMCAs who are informed about YMCA of the USA activities, engage with various YMCA of the USA senior staff, advocate for similar size YMCAs and their leadership, and support fellow Cabinet members through networking opportunities. The mission of the Cabinet itself is to be a partner with YMCA of the USA in strengthening the capacity of small and mid-sized YMCAs through advocating and supporting Y-USA's strategic work throughout the movement.
Schultz's appointment to the Small and Mid-Size YMCA CEO Cabinet comes just as his term on Y-USA's National Committee on Membership Standards comes to an end. It was the NCMS committee that had to be convinced in 2007 that the NSYMCA should be returned to good standing status. Schultz was then appointed to that committee as a volunteer in 2013 to provide insight from the perspective of a CEO who had been able to turn around an agency and to share that perspective with others on the committee. He also participated in the Y-USA 2016/17 Leadership Symposium, which resulted in a paper he has submitted for possible journal publication regarding the detrimental impact of the extremism in the self-esteem movement and competitive youth sports on youth development.
"I'm very excited to play this new leadership role nationally representing Ys like North Suburban. We maintain the pulse of our community, and I hope to be able to translate that to a national level," commented Schultz. "I also look forward to being a sounding board for new national initiatives and being able to give meaningful feedback on Y-USA's planning process to advance the mission of our movement."
The North Suburban YMCA serves 15 northern suburbs of Chicago, and for over 48 years has provided programs and services that address youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility every day. Working together for good is who we are: An association of people united in a common effort to help individuals become healthier, more connected, and confident. There is no other nonprofit quite like the Y: We have the national and local presence and partnerships to not just promise, but deliver, positive change, making sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. For more information, visit http://NSYMCA.org.
