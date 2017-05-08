 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
May 2017
Fran Ventura Bikes Around The World To Raise Funds For Access to Education

Biker travels around the world to help school children in rural India obtain bikes that eliminate barriers to education with VFF USA
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA (VFF USA), a nonprofit with a mission to eliminate poverty in rural India, launches the next phase of Fran Ventura's bike tour around the world, "Journey to Anantapur", to raise funds to increase access to education. Fran Ventura, a renowned film-maker and bike enthusiast, embarks on a two month 3,500 mile ride along the American West Coast from San Francisco, California, to Anchorage, Alaska to document his adventure and promote VFF.

Over 100 million children do not attend school in India and in rural areas, more than 60% drop out due to lack of affordable transportation. VFF has supplied more than 7,000 bikes to students in rural villages in the Anantapur district of India's Andhra Pradesh state. Bikes have provided students a safer, faster and affordable commute, which has significantly increased enrollment and attendance in high schools in the communities where VFF works.

VFF USA is raising funds through Fran's bike tour to supply bikes to hundreds more boys and girls. VFF inspired Fran to bike around the world and drew support from corporate sponsors like Grip Unlimited, which makes bike bags in the greater Washington D.C. area. Fran's epic journey began in Anantapur when he met Nandini, the child he sponsors with VFF. Fran is learning about her dreams and hopes through regular letters while he shares stories about his journey.

"I am committed to making this bike trip to connect people around the world and create awareness about how simple it is change the life of a child and a community," said Fran Ventura.

"We're honored by Fran's commitment to our organization and mission to eliminate poverty in rural India," said Angelina Klouthis, Executive Director of VFF USA. "His determination and strength are making a significant impact in empowering vulnerable children in India through access to education. We look forward to his purposeful journey to promote the cause and inspire people to get involved."

Follow VFF's coverage of Fran Ventura's bike tour: https://www.facebook.com/vffusa/

Learn about VFF's Education for Empowerment: http://www.vffusa.org/what-we-do/education

Contribute to Send a Kid to School: https://www.crowdrise.com/send-a-kid-to-high-school-now

About Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA (VFF USA)

VFF USA is a non-profit organization on a mission to eliminate poverty in rural India. For 48 years, VFF has empowered the most vulnerable populations and marginalized members of society by removing barriers and breaking the cycle of poverty. VFF serves 3.6 million people in over 3,500 villages by leveraging strategic partnerships in 6 areas: Health Equity, Education for Empowerment, Rural Infrastructure, Sustainable Environment, Women's Development, and People with Disabilities. Get involved at vffusa.org.

Media Contact:
Emilio Sanchez
Outreach Coordinator

VFF USA

emilio@vffusa.org

+1 (202) 798-5269

Page Updated Last on: May 08, 2017
