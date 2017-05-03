Servowatch selected by Hyundai Heavy Industries to supply its IPMS cap

New Zealand Defence Force’s new fleet tanker

-- Servowatch, a leading supplier of advanced integrated ship control systems, is very proud to announce they have been selected by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea to supply their Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS). This down select will see Servowatch's IPMS installed into the Royal New Zealand Navy's Maritime Sustainment Capability (MSC) project which HHI are building at their Ulsan shipyard; the largest shipyard in the world.The MSC tanker, able to refuel two ships at a time while underway, will replace the 30-year-old tanker HMNZS ENDEAVOUR. With a displacement of 24,000 tonnes and length of over 160m the new MSC tanker will become the largest naval vessel in the RNZN fleet.Servowatch Systems' scope of supply comprises an IPMS control and monitoring package for the vessels' propulsion plant, electric power plant, auxiliary/ancillary system. Expertise battle damage control system and onboard training system are also to be included in scope of IPMS."With vessels increasing in complexity while simultaneously reducing crew sizes, systems integration is key to ensuring the functionality of critical equipment. Servowatch has introduced its most powerful IPMS solution allowing more COTS (commercial off-the-shelf)product integration. It reduces platform cost, integration time and commissioning, whilst retaining the survivability and power of the original Servowatch product," says: Wayne Ross, Chief Executive Officer, Servowatch."We are delighted to have been down selected to work with HHI in Korea and we're looking forward to a long-term relationship with their own teams of experts to enhance the capability, service and support that the company delivers to the Navy's around the world.This project win continues to deepen our existing position within the Royal New Zealand Navy's support fleet. When she is delivered to the Navy our long term in country partners Electronic Navigation Ltd (ENL) will play a vital role is supporting the ongoing maintenance of the IPMS system" added: Andrew Burns, Sales and Marketing Director, Servowatch.The UK-headquartered company has invested heavily in the design and development of the next generation IPMS systems. Designed to commercial or military standards, principally for naval or larger complex commercial vessels, Servowatch offers a range of bespoke solutions to provide propulsion, electrical and auxiliary plant management from multifunction workstations with automation programmed into the system.