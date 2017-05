Meal Monsters Kids - Recipe App

State of the art animated recipes that inspire kids to cook and eat healthy food.

--STATE OF THE ART ANIMATED RECIPES THAT INSPIRE KIDS TO COOK AND EAT HEALTHY FOODLos Angeles, California (May 82017) - Developed by leading international food stylist, Mary-Kei Macfarlane, and healthy living enthusiast, Elisa Galbraith, Meal Monsters is the first children's app of it's kind to combine animated recipes with games and storytelling for a real-life cooking experience. Meal Monsters believe that kids should be introduced to food and ingredients from an early age, and they want them to understand and participate in how their food is made.As the result of over a year's worth of research and development, Meal Monsters utilizes an interactive and exciting medium that has universal appeal; relatable characters and narratives attract kids from all over the world and the recipes make use of ingredients that are easily and affordably obtained.– says Elisa Galbraith, Co-Founder of Meal MonstersMeal Monsters involves kids in making their own healthy food choices by taking them on a cooking adventure with 3 fictional monsters: Sal, Gor and Pom. The Meal Monsters teach children how to make a series of delicious snacks and meals under the supervision of their parents, by guiding them on ingredient quantities, mixing and cooking instructions, and nutritional information.– slick, simple and fun design, the Meal Monsters walk children through nutritious and delicious recipes that they can make at home.– the narrative is fun yet educational, allowing kids to engage with content on their own.– harnessing the joy and sense of accomplishment from making a healthy snack, kids can enhance their experience by taking a photo of themselves using the fun "monsie" photo template.tangible products, toys and teaching aids that help bring the Meal Monsters to life by reiterating lessons from the app.The Meal Monsters areuntil 8 June and hope to raise GBP 25,000 to fund expansion of their app onto the Google Play store and to increase the number of animated recipes.Support their campaign by going toA free trial of the Meal Monsters' iPad app is available atMeal Monsters is a kids' lifestyle brand that combines healthy recipes, games and storytelling to encourage kids to cook and eat healthy food. Launched by two passionate entrepreneurs in 2016, the UK-based company has roots in Los Angeles and Dubai and plans on revolutionizing the way children eat and make food choices. For more information, please visit mealmonsters.com or follow them on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ mealmonsters/ ) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mealmonsters/)using