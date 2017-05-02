News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Meal Monsters Kids - Recipe App
State of the art animated recipes that inspire kids to cook and eat healthy food.
STATE OF THE ART ANIMATED RECIPES THAT INSPIRE KIDS TO COOK AND EAT HEALTHY FOOD
Los Angeles, California (May 8th 2017) - Developed by leading international food stylist, Mary-Kei Macfarlane, and healthy living enthusiast, Elisa Galbraith, Meal Monsters is the first children's app of it's kind to combine animated recipes with games and storytelling for a real-life cooking experience. Meal Monsters believe that kids should be introduced to food and ingredients from an early age, and they want them to understand and participate in how their food is made.
As the result of over a year's worth of research and development, Meal Monsters utilizes an interactive and exciting medium that has universal appeal; relatable characters and narratives attract kids from all over the world and the recipes make use of ingredients that are easily and affordably obtained.
"I have been so impressed by the response from fans and bloggers " – says Elisa Galbraith, Co-Founder of Meal Monsters. "To say that kids enjoy the Meal Monsters is an understatement, but the fact that parents love the app too is a win for us! We are working hard to add more recipes and features and will continue to innovate and lead the industry in kids healthy living."
Meal Monsters involves kids in making their own healthy food choices by taking them on a cooking adventure with 3 fictional monsters: Sal, Gor and Pom. The Meal Monsters teach children how to make a series of delicious snacks and meals under the supervision of their parents, by guiding them on ingredient quantities, mixing and cooking instructions, and nutritional information.
Key Features:
§ Interactive, Animated Recipes – slick, simple and fun design, the Meal Monsters walk children through nutritious and delicious recipes that they can make at home.
§ Thoughtful, Character-Driven Story and Game – the narrative is fun yet educational, allowing kids to engage with content on their own.
§ Whimsical Filters and Overlays – harnessing the joy and sense of accomplishment from making a healthy snack, kids can enhance their experience by taking a photo of themselves using the fun "monsie" photo template.
§ Must-Have Merchandise–
The Meal Monsters are live on Kickstarter until 8 June and hope to raise GBP 25,000 to fund expansion of their app onto the Google Play store and to increase the number of animated recipes.
Support their campaign by going to mealmonsters.com/
A free trial of the Meal Monsters' iPad app is available at mealmonsters.com/
About Meal Monsters:
Meal Monsters is a kids' lifestyle brand that combines healthy recipes, games and storytelling to encourage kids to cook and eat healthy food. Launched by two passionate entrepreneurs in 2016, the UK-based company has roots in Los Angeles and Dubai and plans on revolutionizing the way children eat and make food choices. For more information, please visit mealmonsters.com or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse