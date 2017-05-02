 
Scottsdale Airpark Building Trades for $3.91M to Undergo Extensive, State-of-the Art Reno

 
 
15550 N. 78th St. Scottsdale, AZ
15550 N. 78th St. Scottsdale, AZ
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- A 35,077 SF manufacturing building at 15550 N. 78th St., Scottsdale, sold recently for $3,910,000 or $111.47 per SF.

Lee & Associates Principal Steve Farrell represented the buyer, MBBE AZ, LLC, Scottsdale while Lee Principals Stein Koss, Tom Louer and Associate Nick Nudo represented the seller, Industrial Electric Wire & Cable, Inc., Scottsdale.

MBBE AZ, LLC will be entering into a lease with Drivers Club, a membership-based community of automotive enthusiasts where members are offered a full range of services including collection management, programmed events, entertainment offerings, and automobile storage -- all in a modern, conditioned, secure, and convenient location. The Scottsdale location will open in Fall  2017 after an extensive $2.5M renovation. Drivers Club Seattle will open March of 2018 with ground breaking to commence this June.

Built in 1995, the freestanding building sits on 2 acres with proximity to the Loop 101 Pima Freeway, Scottsdale Airpark runway and to nearby luxury retail locations such as Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and The Promenade.

For more information:

Steve Farrell | PRINCIPAL

602.954.3746; sfarrell@leearizona.com

Stein Koss, SIOR | PRINCIPAL

602.912.3520; skoss@leearizona.com

Tom Louer, SIOR | PRINCIPAL

602.954.3779; tlouer@leearizona.com

Nick Nudo | ASSOCIATE

602.954.3773; nnudo@leearizona.com

About Us:

Now in our 26th year, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state.

Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.

http://www.lee-associates.com/arizona

Matt DePinto
***@leearizona.com
Source:Lee & Associates
Email:***@leearizona.com Email Verified
