Stack Bracelets from Made by Mel Are the New Statement Piece

May 2017
MIAMI - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Bracelets are fun and spice up any outfit, and stack bracelets are the newest way to make a statement. Made by Mel is now offering a wide variety of hand crafted stack bracelets for a unique look.

Jewelry is a personal choice, and it enhances the statement made by an individual's outfit. People who prefer to accessorize search for unique and interesting jewelry that is personalized. Finding a talented artist that creates reasonably priced pieces and has a style that enhances individuality is a valuable discovery.

Bracelets are made with various materials, simple strands of chain or beads that are appreciated for their look and uniformity. The chance to purchase a new bracelet and share a piece of style and statement through that piece of jewelry is something that is not to be compared with other jewelry choices. A new piece of jewelry is a new lease on life, like opening a new chapter and moving forward to leave the past in the past.

Purchasing stack bracelets is a guaranteed way to be happy with the style personified and the price to add variety to the accessory options. Women and men in the 25-35 age bracket who prefer simplicity and style in their choice of jewelry tend to look for jewelry artisans who can provide all of the best in each piece created. When purchasing handmade jewelry, unique and simple statements that stand out are the order of the day, and that is true of every day.

Made by Mel - https://shopmadebymel.com is a handmade beaded jewelry shop that offers free shipping on orders over $30. Mel, the owner and artist, crafts laid-back jewelry that has a look that is all its own. Her jewelry is perfect for both men and women, and it is reasonably priced to allow for variety in jewelry options, all purchased through her shop. Each artisan piece is created and put up for sale, waiting for the ideal customer to discover the new piece to love.

