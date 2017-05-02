 
Bavarian Inn Restaurant Announces Moms' Michigan-Made Cookies

 
 
Peanut Butter Chunkies
Peanut Butter Chunkies
 
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- In time for Mother's Day, four Moms from the Bavarian Inn (http://www.bavarianinn.com/) family have joined forces to create a delicious line of homemade, gourmet cookies that incorporate Michigan-made ingredients and feature six mouth-watering flavors: Alpine, Germantown, Glockenspiel, Heavenly Hazelnut, Peanut Butter Chunkies, and Stollen.

The idea and recipes for Moms' Michigan-Made Cookies were created, after much research and product testing, by several generations of Zehnder family mothers:  Bavarian Inn matriarch Dorothy Zehnder, daughter and Bavarian Inn Lodge President Judy Zehnder Keller, daughter-in-law and Bavarian Inn Retail General Manager Karen Zehnder, and granddaughter and Bavarian Inn General Manager Amy Zehnder Grossi.

The Michigan-made products used to create the new tasty treats include flour from Star of the West Milling Company, sugar from Michigan Sugar Company, cherries from Traverse City, apples from Hillsdale, and cranberries from Cheboygan. The selection of sources is based on the Bavarian Inn's longstanding tradition and commitment to the use of Michigan-made and grown products.

Moms' Michigan-Made Cookies are available for purchase in the Bavarian Inn's Castle Shop Bakery or visit the online store at http://onlinestore.bavarianinn.com/ select Bake Shop to make your cookie selection.

About Bavarian Inn

Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com. (http://www.bavarianinn.com/)

Bavarian Inn online press room: http://www.logos-communications.com/bavarianinn/
Bavarian Inn
Email:***@logos-communications.com
Bavarian Inn
Food
Frankenmuth - Michigan - United States
