May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Sudhakar Kona Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
LAS COLINAS, Texas - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Sudhakar Kona affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates' office in Las Colinas. He brings a passion for real estate and is committed to serving his clients with superior customer service. Prior to commencing to real estate, Mr. Kona was an Information Technology Manager. He excelled in leadership and problem solving. He looks forward to using the same skills and knowledge here at RE/MAX DFW Associates. "I'm thrilled to have the honor to work among very successful agents," stated Sudhakar Kona. "It's great to know that RMDFW's goal is help and guide their agents to success and I can't wait to take advantage of their unlimited resources and training"

Robert DeLeon, Manager of the Las Colinas office states, "I saw great potential in Mr. Kona, he is very intelligent and is a quick thinker. He is committed and driven to be the best real estate agent for his clients. There is no doubt his business will grow."

Originally from India, Mr. Kona moved to Blooming, IL and about a year ago made his way to the Dallas area to establish his real estate career. He is married to Leena Sheth and have one child together, Rushikesh, 13. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering and Technology.  Mr. Kona enjoys jogging and social events.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Sudhakar Kona can be contacted at the Las Colinas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 309.287.6170 or via email at Sudhakar.Kona@rmdfw.com (mailto:Mark.Stroud@rmdfw.com). He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

