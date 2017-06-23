News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Upcoming wedding kristianandjames.com WEDDING CEREMONY Dinner and dancing an invitation only event
Kristian Hunter and Dr. James Moss WEDDING CEREMONY, The Belk Chapel at Queens University of Charlotte 1900 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte , North Carolina 28207
in June of 2017 on Saturday the 24th
You are invited
WEDDING CEREMONY
5:00 PM, June 24, 2017
The Belk Chapel at Queens University of Charlotte
1900 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte , North Carolina 28207
Please join us in celebrating the great things He has done! We are excited to invite you to sing, dance and join the great cloud of witnesses as we become husband and wife. At 8pm - Dinner and dancing is an invitation only event which will be held on the 2nd floor of the Urban Garden The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte 201 East Trade Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
7:30 PM, June 23, 2017
Charlotte Marriott City Center
100 West Trade Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
A festive day of Fun and celibration
Come join us
Members of the wedding party and our visiting guests are invited to join us for dinner and a pre-wedding celebration.
Come join us for a day of celibration, Dinner and dancing Fun.
We look forward to seeing you soon please contact us by email or phone 4045858127 Visit us at http://www.kristianandjames.com/
Media Contact
kristianandjames.com
or call 4045858127
4045858127
mossgroup2001@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse