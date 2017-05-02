 
Roswell UFO Crash Gets Commemorative Coin

Icon Coins Announces The Roswell Incident as its Next Limited Edition Collectible
 
 
The Roswell Incident Collectors Coin
The Roswell Incident Collectors Coin
 
WASHINGTON, N.J. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Icon Coins announced today that it will be releasing a limited edition collectors coin on May 20th, 2017 in honor of the 70th anniversary of The Roswell Incident. An icon in popular culture, The Roswell Incident has been the subject of various conspiracy theories, literature, television and film productions, and scientific debate since July, 1947 when a local rancher reported a crash on his land. While official word claims a simple weather balloon crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, witness accounts tell a very different story of out-of-this-world technology, extra-terrestrial beings, and a massive conspiracy & cover-up.

"The Roswell Incident fits in perfectly with what we do here at Icon Coins and it's a perfect candidate for a high quality collectible." said Ralph Asbury, lead designer and founder of Icon Coins. "There are so many different facets to The Roswell Incident and that's why it has become such a phenomenon in popular culture."

Design and Inspiration

The Roswell Incident Limited Edition Collectors Coin is not only inspired by the incident itself, but also by society's enormous interest is extra-terrestrial life, space exploration, and very idea of whether or not we are alone in the universe. The design of the coin was inspired by the Pioneer Plaques and the Voyager Gold Records compiled by Carl Sagan as the first physical messages sent into space in the 1970s. In similar presentation, The Roswell Incident coin depicts various aspects of the incident including a classic alien face, crash site indicator, hieroglyphics found on some of the debris, a crashed flying saucer, and more.

Features

The Roswell Incident Limited Edition Collectors Coin is a high quality die struck coin measuring 1.75" in diameter minted in heavy solid brass with an antique silver finish. The coin is strictly limited to 500 coins worldwide. Each coin includes a signed and numbered Certificate of Authenticity and an alien grey velvet coin pouch.

Pricing and Availability

The Roswell Incident Limited Edition Collectors Coins is available exclusively at www.IconCoins.com. Advance orders can be placed now at a discounted price of $14.99 (regular price $19.99). All advance orders will be shipped on or before May 20th, 2017. Certificate numbers are assigned on a first come first serve basis.

About Icon Coins

Icon Coins is a branch of Lunar Moth Entertainment specializing in high quality collectible coins inspired by the icons of pop culture. Previous coins have included Jaws, Eddie Munster, The Wizard of Oz, and Bigfoot. For more information visit www.IconCoins.com

Click to Share