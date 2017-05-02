News By Tag
Roswell UFO Crash Gets Commemorative Coin
Icon Coins Announces The Roswell Incident as its Next Limited Edition Collectible
"The Roswell Incident fits in perfectly with what we do here at Icon Coins and it's a perfect candidate for a high quality collectible."
Design and Inspiration
The Roswell Incident Limited Edition Collectors Coin is not only inspired by the incident itself, but also by society's enormous interest is extra-terrestrial life, space exploration, and very idea of whether or not we are alone in the universe. The design of the coin was inspired by the Pioneer Plaques and the Voyager Gold Records compiled by Carl Sagan as the first physical messages sent into space in the 1970s. In similar presentation, The Roswell Incident coin depicts various aspects of the incident including a classic alien face, crash site indicator, hieroglyphics found on some of the debris, a crashed flying saucer, and more.
Features
The Roswell Incident Limited Edition Collectors Coin is a high quality die struck coin measuring 1.75" in diameter minted in heavy solid brass with an antique silver finish. The coin is strictly limited to 500 coins worldwide. Each coin includes a signed and numbered Certificate of Authenticity and an alien grey velvet coin pouch.
Pricing and Availability
The Roswell Incident Limited Edition Collectors Coins is available exclusively at www.IconCoins.com. Advance orders can be placed now at a discounted price of $14.99 (regular price $19.99). All advance orders will be shipped on or before May 20th, 2017. Certificate numbers are assigned on a first come first serve basis.
About Icon Coins
Icon Coins is a branch of Lunar Moth Entertainment specializing in high quality collectible coins inspired by the icons of pop culture. Previous coins have included Jaws, Eddie Munster, The Wizard of Oz, and Bigfoot. For more information visit www.IconCoins.com
