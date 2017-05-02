News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Miller Homes Encourages Outdoor Workers to be Slap Happy in the Sun
And, as Sun Awareness Week takes place (8th – 14th May) leading housebuilder Miller Homes is reminding its employees and all who work outdoors to take adequate protection as the summer arrives, the mercury rises and they remove layers of clothing to keep cool.
"Keeping our workers safe on site is of paramount importance and we provide sun screen at each of our sites for our outdoor workers to use," said Tony Haigh SHE Adviser Miller Homes Yorkshire. "Our hard hats – which are mandatory – provide protection for the scalp and staff are also encouraged to ensure they remain properly hydrated to counteract the effects of the sun."
Organised by the British Association of Dermatologists, Sun Awareness Week, (http://www.bad.org.uk/
"Sun and being outside clearly has many positive health benefits too such as absorption of Vitamin D, melatonin production and breathing in fresh air," said Tony. "As a conscientious builder it is our duty to encourage our employees, contractors and others who work outside to be 'slap happy' where sun protection is concerned and ensure that applying cream is part of their daily work routine, reapplying regularly and remembering that it is still possible to burn even on cloudier days."
Health and Safety plays an intrinsic and important part at Miller Homes and the housebuilder has several initiatives associated with encouraging best practice which not only includes the provision of sun screen for employees but also includes safety talks at schools close to its developments to ensure the younger members of the community are aware of the dangers any construction sites may pose. Plus, the housebuilder has a number of award winning site managers across the country that are proud recipients of Pride in the Job awards which acknowledge and emphasize Health and Safety on sites.
Miller Homes currently has nine developments located across the Yorkshire region and provides properties from two bedroom semi-detached to luxury executive homes. In locations ranging from Harrogate in the North, Sheffield in the South, Eastburn in the West and Thorpe Willoughby in the East there is a superb selection of homes currently available priced from £160,000.
Further information including house types and prices can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/
Contact
Helen Dillon-Pearson, FMPR Ltd
***@flourishmarketingandpr.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse