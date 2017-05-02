 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


Sky Zone Signs Master Franchise Deal In Pakistan

Creator of the World's First Indoor Trampoline Park Expands Global Footprint
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Sky Zone (http://www.skyzone.com/), creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park, announces it has signed a development agreement with Vibractive, a business development group, to grow its concept in Pakistan. The company plans to open three Sky Zone locations in the next five years, the first of which is already under construction in Lake City, Lahore, making the Los Angeles-based franchise the first international trampoline park brand to enter Pakistan.

Since introducing the world to the trampoline park craze in 2004, Sky Zone has secured its place amongst competitors as the industry leader, and expanded its reach to more than 170 parks throughout the United States., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Australia and United Arab Emirates. Sky Zone offers guests an unmatched experience with a variety of thrilling, low-impact activities including Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, SkySlam and more. The franchise also offers all-inclusive birthday party and corporate event packages, making it a true, all-ages fun experience.

"Bringing Sky Zone to different areas across the world has been a priority of ours since the beginning," said Jeff Platt, CEO of Sky Zone. "Creating a relationship with Vibractive, a company that already has an exceptional portfolio for international business development, will allow us to establish a solid reputation in untapped market, while bringing our brand to a new Pakistani audience."

Vibractive is a diversified management group that services a variety of industry sectors including amusement, retailing, investments and more. Leading Sky Zone'sdevelopment in Pakistan are Imran Anjum, CEO and Irfan Muneer, Director. With decades of experience in business development, management and operation, Anjum and Muneer will work with the Sky Zone corporate team to seamlessly integrate its concept into the Pakistan market.

"We chose to bring Sky Zone to the region because our entertainment-starved society is in need of a globally acknowledged and established amusement brand," said Imran Anjum, CEO, "With its reputation for offering a safe, active and fun experience, Sky Zone will bring residents of all ages a one-of-a-kind destination that they can enjoy with friends and family."

For more information on Sky Zone franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com/franchise.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Since creating the world's first all-walled trampoline playing court in 2004, Sky Zone, LLC has expanded its unique concept to over 160 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia. Sky Zone Trampoline Parks feature a wide array of fun, fit and low-impact activities ranging from Open Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball and SkyFit fitness classes to birthday parties, corporate events and other group outings. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Brand by Franchise Times, 308 on Entrepreneur's 2016 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.
