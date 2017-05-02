News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BHHS Florida Properties Group Realtor Bill Roberts Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
"Bill is a positive force in the Tampa Bay area, and we congratulate him on receiving this tremendous honor," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Allen Crumbley. "He serves the community and the real estate industry with a commitment, determination and passion that is highly commendable."
Roberts is a Senior Broker Associate/Business Broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group and is affiliated with the company's South Tampa office. He has been a licensed commercial real estate broker for more than 25 years. Roberts is actively involved with several real estate industry organizations including Florida Gulfcoast Commercial Association of Realtors and Florida Realtors, where he has served on numerous committees and chaired several statewide initiatives regarding business legislation.
Roberts is also active in many community and charitable organizations. He is the co-founder of the international educational charity, One Here, One There. Roberts is a past president of the Rotary Club of Tampa Bay and a Paul Harris Fellow. He is a past president of the Stetson University Alumni Association, a former Stetson University trustee and has served on the University of Tampa Board of Fellows .
For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse