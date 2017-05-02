 
News By Tag
* Florida Properties Group
* Bill Roberts
* Allen Crumbley
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


BHHS Florida Properties Group Realtor Bill Roberts Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

 
 
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Realtor Bill Roberts
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Realtor Bill Roberts
TAMPA, Fla. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Realtor Bill Roberts recently received one of the Florida Gulfcoast Commercial Association of Realtors' highest honors, the Henry H. Blanton Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Bill is a positive force in the Tampa Bay area, and we congratulate him on receiving this tremendous honor," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Allen Crumbley. "He serves the community and the real estate industry with a commitment, determination and passion that is highly commendable."

Roberts is a Senior Broker Associate/Business Broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group and is affiliated with the company's South Tampa office. He has been a licensed commercial real estate broker for more than 25 years. Roberts is actively involved with several real estate industry organizations including Florida Gulfcoast Commercial Association of Realtors and Florida Realtors, where he has served on numerous committees and chaired several statewide initiatives regarding business legislation.

Roberts is also active in many community and charitable organizations. He is the co-founder of the international educational charity, One Here, One There. Roberts is a past president of the Rotary Club of Tampa Bay and a Paul Harris Fellow. He is a past president of the Stetson University Alumni Association, a former Stetson University trustee and has served on the University of Tampa Board of Fellows .

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
End
Source:Florida Properties Group
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Florida Properties Group, Bill Roberts, Allen Crumbley
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share