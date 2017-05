Haitian Heritage Museum -Celebrates Haitian Heritage Month & Miami Museum Month

In Celebration of Haitian Heritage Month and Miami Museum Month-Haitian Heritage Museum presents a cadre of events throughout May.

-- The Month of May is a nationally dedicated period in which special programming for and on behalf of the Haitian Community is implemented by various community groups in the U.S. HHM is celebrating Month of May by providing a series of educational and cultural activities such as exhibits, performances, book signings and lectures. The opening exhbition to kick of Month of May is the exhbition of Toussaint: A Man-A Destiny-A Story on Friday May 5, 2017 at the City of North Miami Beach Library from 6pm to 9pm.Other Haitian Heritage Museum's Events taking place through out the Month May In celebration of Miami Museum Month & Haitian Heritage Month-A Solo exhibition by Artist Eddie Arroyo. Witnessing the effects of gentrification in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood,Saturday May 6, 2017 Time 6:30pm- 9:30pm / Haitian Heritage Museum 4141 NE 2nd Avenue Suite 105C Miami, FL 33137- Haitian Heritage Museum in collaboration with Poetry & Talent presents Poetry Slam, a group performance with featured Poet Lesly CharlesThursday May 25, 2017 Time 7:00pm-10:00pm /Haitian Heritage Museum 4141 NE 2nd Avenue Suite 105C Miami, FL 33137-Haitian Heritage Museum close out event Arts Innovation Talk Series (Arts-IT) How the Arts Influence the Making of Our CommunitiesWednesday May 31, 2017 Time 6:30pm-9:00pm/Haitian Heritage Museum 4141 NE 2nd Avenue Suite 105C Miami, FL 33137For more inforamtion http://www.haitianheritagemuseum.org