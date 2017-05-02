News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pete's Tire Barn Pledges $7,500 to Athol Hospital Emergency Department & Medical Office Building
This pledge will support the construction of a new Emergency Department and outpatient Medical Office Building at Athol Hospital, creating a state-of-the-
"Pete's Tire Barns remains committed to the vision of Heywood Healthcare to continue to offer state-of the-art medical care and innovation to the great Gardner and Athol regions. We are proud to support this endeavor and hope that other businesses will join us in contributing to this long awaited and much-needed expansion, which will serve our communities for years to come" said Amy Sanden, Public Relations liaison for Pete's Tire Barns Inc.
"This pledge helps us continue our quest to meet the healthcare needs of our community. These needed upgrades to infrastructure will allow Athol Hospital to offer a more robust array of services including specialty care, primary care, and behavioral health care provided under one roof, improving access for residents of our rural areas, which can often be a challenge ," said Dawn Casavant, Executive Vice President of the Heywood Healthcare Charitable Foundation.
For more information on the Fulfilling Our Promise Campaign, please contact Dawn Casavant at (978) 630-6431 or dawn.casavant@
###
About Athol Hospital
A member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.
About Heywood Healthcare
Heywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; the Quabbin Retreat in Petersham, MA; Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;
Contact
Heywood Healthcare
***@heywood.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse