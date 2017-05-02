News By Tag
New York Small Business Expo Announces Sponsors
The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits. Dun & Bradstreet will sponsor New York Small Business Expo VIP Breakfast and conduct a workshop to learn how to help grow your business with smarter, faster sales with Business Credit Expert and Senior Trainer, Mike Bohner.
Our sponsors work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere and Socialfix; Gold Sponsors: Business Circle by AT&T, Cogeco Peer 1, Comcast Spotlight, DiversityComm Publication, dun & bradstreet, Geico, Microsoft, Progressive, Wells Fargo and Xero; Silver Sponsors: 1SEO Digital Agency, Allstate, Armando Montelongo, Bank of America, Benchmark Email, BizFilings, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, BlackCard Boooks, Bottom Line Marketing, BrickEquity, CATS, Coverhound, Cover Your Business.com, DELL, Fellowship Home Loans, JumpCrew, Lightspeed, Misaic, Mobikasa, NorthAmerican Bancard, unite4good, VEDC, Vistaprint, Xendoo, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.
Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
NEW YORK SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center | Hall 1B – 655 W 34th Street, New York, NY 10001 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 14 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
