 
News By Tag
* Ceo
* Business
* Network
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

New York Small Business Expo Announces Sponsors

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ceo
* Business
* Network

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

NEW YORK - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show, will return to New York on Thursday, May 11th.

The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits. Dun & Bradstreet will sponsor New York Small Business Expo VIP Breakfast and conduct a workshop to learn how to help grow your business with smarter, faster sales with Business Credit Expert and Senior Trainer, Mike Bohner.

Our sponsors work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere and Socialfix; Gold Sponsors: Business Circle by AT&T, Cogeco Peer 1, Comcast Spotlight, DiversityComm Publication, dun & bradstreet, Geico, Microsoft, Progressive, Wells Fargo and Xero; Silver Sponsors: 1SEO Digital Agency, Allstate, Armando Montelongo, Bank of America, Benchmark Email, BizFilings, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, BlackCard Boooks, Bottom Line Marketing, BrickEquity, CATS, Coverhound, Cover Your Business.com, DELL, Fellowship Home Loans, JumpCrew, Lightspeed, Misaic, Mobikasa, NorthAmerican Bancard, unite4good, VEDC, Vistaprint, Xendoo, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.

Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/speakers/) covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans and much more.

Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/new-york) expects to have more than 11,000+ registered attendees from across the New York metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

NEW YORK SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center | Hall 1B – 655 W 34th Street, New York, NY 10001 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 14 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
End
Source:The Small Business Expo
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Phone:212-651-0679
Tags:Ceo, Business, Network
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Small Business Expo News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share