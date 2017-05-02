New lighting effect for gardens: LED and laser combined

The new Garden Star LED is laser and LED combined in one device for effective indoor and out illumination

-- In spring 2017 Laserworld's Garden Star series gets a big update. The well-tried red and green multipoint laser effects will be joint with a powerful LED emitter. These two light sources combined ensure background lighting in a large area as well as special effect laser dots. Illuminated objects can be seen from a long distance due to high LED power and a low distance loss of the laser output.The laser together with the four 3 W LEDs guarantee effective lighting in gardens, on balconies, onto trees, plants, walls, facades and especially for garden parties.The housing is weatherproof according to IP65, which allows for placing the device next to pools and ponds. Furthermore the housing is ready for a temperature range from -20°C up to +40°C. That's why the Garden Star LED can be used for Christmas, Halloween and on rainy days, too. With the included aluminium stake the led laser combination can easily be placed in gardens.Due to a remote control LED and laser colors can be selected as well as the rotation and flickering speed. The lighting effect also has a timer function available for setting the operating time.More details: