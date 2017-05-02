News By Tag
New lighting effect for gardens: LED and laser combined
The new Garden Star LED is laser and LED combined in one device for effective indoor and out illumination
The laser together with the four 3 W LEDs guarantee effective lighting in gardens, on balconies, onto trees, plants, walls, facades and especially for garden parties.
The housing is weatherproof according to IP65, which allows for placing the device next to pools and ponds. Furthermore the housing is ready for a temperature range from -20°C up to +40°C. That's why the Garden Star LED can be used for Christmas, Halloween and on rainy days, too. With the included aluminium stake the led laser combination can easily be placed in gardens.
Due to a remote control LED and laser colors can be selected as well as the rotation and flickering speed. The lighting effect also has a timer function available for setting the operating time.
More details:
https://www.laserworld.com/
