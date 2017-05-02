News By Tag
Lifeway Christian Stores To Feature David Baloche's Labyrinth In Its Fall Retail Program
David Releases New Video, Performs Labyrinth Songs Live With Paul Baloche At National Worship Leader Conference Next Week; Labyrinth Is Lauded by Peers, Critics And Fans Alike
Labyrinth has also sparked the video "Come To Me" that highlights Catholic Charities USA (http://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/)
In addition to "Come To Me" (Matthew 11:28; Proverbs 3:24), the full-length Labyrinth features "He Hears My Voice (https://www.youtube.com/
Executive produced by WILDFIRE7 and Baloche's father, Dove Award-winning worship leader/songwriter Paul Baloche, Labyrinth is the lead volume in an upcoming scripture series that is receiving widespread acclaim. In addition to father and son leading songs from Labyrinth at the National Worship Leader Conference (https://wl2017virginia.sched.com/
CCM Magazine adds, "This is an experiential album, a true spiritual help that offers 10 tracks that minister to both the head and heart," as music fans give multiple five-star reviews on iTunes:
"Beautiful soundscapes. Guitars, piano, french horn, electronics, clarinet, cello, and a wave of vocal harmonies blend music together that inspires the mind and calms the soul. So original and fresh."
"Blown Away! So fresh, so beautiful, I could listen to this again and again and never grow tired of it!"
"Ancient text, inspired melodies, and artful production truly make this project a rare piece of work. This is a much-needed breath of fresh air."
"The Labyrinth project isn't an escape; it's an encounter… with one's self and with God," says David Baloche, who is also a New York City-based artist and high school teacher. "It is a sonic labyrinth, a song experience to prepare for scripture and worship, as if to say, 'pay attention, we're headed for something deeper'."
"The promises of God help transform our thinking and calm our souls," adds Paul Baloche. "In an anxious and busy world, Labyrinth is a powerful way to experience God's Word while filling our hearts and minds with His peace through verbatim scripture set to ambient music... allowing us to soak in God's Word."
For more information on David Baloche's Labyrinth, go to www.labyrinthsongs.com. The album and lyric videos can also be streamed on Spotify (https://play.spotify.com/
About Integrity Music:
Integrity Music is part of the David C Cook family, a nonprofit global resource provider serving the Church with life-transforming materials. With offices in Nashville, Tennessee (US) and Eastbourne, East Sussex (UK), Integrity is committed to taking songs of substance to the local church and its leaders around the world. Integrity publishes many of the top songs in the Church, including "Great Are You Lord," "Revelation Song," "Open The Eyes Of My Heart," "Your Great Name," "I Am Free," "How He Loves," "Great I Am," and "We Believe," among others. Additional information is available at www.integritymusic.com.
About WILDFIRE7:
WILDFIRE7 is a new concept in faith-based multimedia content production, management and marketing based in the heart of the entertainment capitals New York City and Nashville, Tennessee. WILDFIRE7's mission is "To ignite, empower and serve the Church and the creative community and influence the culture with life changing media content that 'ignites the world around us'." WILDFIRE7 is a part of the Wildfire Media Group Inc. Additional information is available at http://www.wildfire7.com.
