Treehouse for Business launches Custom Tracks learning program
Custom Tracks allows businesses and organizations to efficiently develop customized training programs that align business objectives and employee skill gaps.
"The statistics show that e-learning can increase employee retention rates by 25 to 60 percent. With Custom Tracks, we are combining the power of online learning with the benefits of personalized, 'build your own' training programs," said Megan Dorcey, Treehouse product marketing manager. "Businesses and organizations can create a program that benefits both their entire company and every single employee by selecting relevant content specific to their unique objectives."
Tracks are guided curriculums within the Treehouse e-learning platform. From JavaScript to Python to Mobile Development, traditional Treehouse learning tracks guide students through the right content in the ideal sequence to help them master a new skill. The introduction of Custom Tracks
Administrative users can select from a range of topics and difficulty levels and Treehouse's team of experts will build the custom learning experience to meet these needs. This process only takes one business day, helping leaders, managers and business owners to quickly create a program that supports employees at all skill levels, leading them to success in the immediate and in the future.
"Treehouse was instrumental in our strategy to our adult learners, who leveraged the excellent library of courses and tracks to help them transition careers, rise from underemployment, or recover from unemployment,"
To learn more about Treehouse for Business
About Treehouse:
Treehouse for Business provides dynamic, on-demand technical training to organizations, so your team can build the skills they need to understand important digital tools, develop mobile apps and websites, and stay up-to-date on the latest in digital technology. Our platform delivers content developed by industry professionals to learners of all backgrounds, while providing administrative tools that help effectively monitor learning.
