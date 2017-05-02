 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


 Treehouse for Business launches Custom Tracks learning program

Custom Tracks allows businesses and organizations to efficiently develop customized training programs that align business objectives and employee skill gaps.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Treehouse for Business, the leader in interactive, on-demand education for digital technology, recently introduced Custom Tracks for businesses and organizations. This new feature, available in the Treehouse for Business online learning platform, provides businesses and organizations with an affordable option for building customized training and learning programs, designed to improve employee retention and satisfaction by providing relevant and engaging content.

"The statistics show that e-learning can increase employee retention rates by 25 to 60 percent. With Custom Tracks, we are combining the power of online learning with the benefits of personalized, 'build your own' training programs," said Megan Dorcey, Treehouse product marketing manager. "Businesses and organizations can create a program that benefits both their entire company and every single employee by selecting relevant content specific to their unique objectives."

Tracks are guided curriculums within the Treehouse e-learning platform. From JavaScript to Python to Mobile Development, traditional Treehouse learning tracks guide students through the right content in the ideal sequence to help them master a new skill. The introduction of Custom Tracks (http://bit.ly/2pEr5x6/custom-learning-tracks.html) now gives businesses and organizations the ability to use one tool to select courses and difficulty levels relevant to learning needs, assign these tracks to departments or individuals, and keep track of learning progress and deadlines.

Administrative users can select from a range of topics and difficulty levels and Treehouse's team of experts will build the custom learning experience to meet these needs. This process only takes one business day, helping leaders, managers and business owners to quickly create a program that supports employees at all skill levels, leading them to success in the immediate and in the future.

"Treehouse was instrumental in our strategy to our adult learners, who leveraged the excellent library of courses and tracks to help them transition careers, rise from underemployment, or recover from unemployment," said Becky Steele former project coordinator at Code Louisville. "To date, over 60 people are working in the software industry since May 2015."

To learn more about Treehouse for Business (http://bit.ly/2pEAfKe) and its on-demand technical training platform for businesses, visit teamtreehouse.com/business. To specifically learn more about Custom Tracks, visit business.teamtreehouse.com/CT.

About Treehouse:

Treehouse for Business provides dynamic, on-demand technical training to organizations, so your team can build the skills they need to understand important digital tools, develop mobile apps and websites, and stay up-to-date on the latest in digital technology. Our platform delivers content developed by industry professionals to learners of all backgrounds, while providing administrative tools that help effectively monitor learning. To learn more about Treehouse for Business, visit http://bit.ly/2pEwX9M.

Media Contact
SmartAcre
ekern@getsmartacre.com
End
Source:Treehouse for Business
Email:***@getsmartacre.com
Posted By:***@getsmartacre.com Email Verified
