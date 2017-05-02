News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Hosts Successful Community Shredding Event
The Northeast Florida real estate company partnered with First Coast Shredding, collecting more than 10,000 pounds of materials from more than 350 vehicles. Visitors said they were thrilled to be able to shred their personal documents and sensitive information.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices asked those bringing shredding materials to donate at least one nonperishable food item for the local food bank, Feeding Northeast Florida. The company also collected 1,268 pounds of food and cash donations, enough to provide 2,835 meals.
"We are thrilled with the results of our shredding event and food drive," said Christine Scalf, broker/manager of the Mandarin/St. Johns office. "From start to finish, we had a constant stream of traffic and our agents enjoyed unloading our visitors' shredding materials and food bank items. We received such a positive response from our visitors, too. We look forward to hosting another event like this again in the future."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' Mandarin/St. Johns branch office is located at 11576 San Jose Blvd. north of Loretta Road in Jacksonville.
"It's vital to securely dispose of sensitive and personal documents to avoid identity theft," said Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "We are pleased to offer important services like this to our friends and neighbors in the communities we serve."
For more information about buying or selling a home in Northeast Florida, connect with the best at www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse