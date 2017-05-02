 
8th Annual Tri-Town Classic Golf Tournament & Charitable Awards raises $11,000 for Valerie's House

 
 
ESTERO, Fla. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The 8th Annual Tri-Town Classic Golf Tournament & Charitable Awards held May 5 at Stoneybrook Country Club raised $11,000 to benefit Valerie's House, a nonprofit organization that provides grief support services to children and families. Five charitable awards were also awarded to unsung heroes who generously give back to our community and support local causes.

Founder Christy Ivie of Christy's Cause won the inaugural Tara Parla Passion award. Ivie rose up from a difficult and abusive childhood to become a freedom fighter for child sex trafficking by collaborating with law enforcement, state agencies, educators, health professionals, and service providers.

Barbara Melvin of First Florida Integrity Bank was named Volunteer of the Year in recognition of years of exemplary commitment to community service. She has held leadership positions at Dress for Success, the Haitian Coalition, NAACP-Collier, Collier County Education Foundation, Small Business Resource Network, and the Florida Diversity Council.

HBKS Wealth Advisors and its Principal and Senior Financial Advisor R. Dean Piccirillo were recognized as the Most Charitable Large Business for years of dedicated philanthropy with the March of Dimes and Golisano Children's Hospital to help reduce premature births and infant mortality and improve the health of newborns.

The Above Board Chamber of Commerce of Florida and its Founder Jeanne Sweeney were recognized as the Most Charitable Small Business for bringing people of faith together for educational programs and to raise awareness of charitable organizations by providing them display opportunities.

Brooke Guerry, a wife and mother of two and a student in Elementary Education at Florida SouthWestern State College was named Student Volunteer of the Year for all the ways she works with classmates, professors and children in classrooms, at events, in her church, and as a Glades County 4-H leader.  She has a heart for humanity and for being of service to others.

Tri-Town Construction LLC is a fully licensed and insured general and roofing contractor based in Southwest Florida. Founded by Marc Devisse in 2006, it specializes in residential and commercial construction with an emphasis on remodeling and roofing. It is also licensed in mold, water, and fire remediation. For more information, visit www.Tri-TownConstruction.com  or call (239) 895-2058.

Contact
Tri-Town Construction LLC
***@tri-townconstruction.com
