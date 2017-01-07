 
News By Tag
* Tbi
* Eeg
* Icp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

Brain Monitoring Market is Poised to grow at 7.1% from 2017 to 2024

Global Brain Monitoring Market, By Product (Devices {EEG, MEG, ICP}, Accessories), Application (TBI, Stroke, Headache, Dementia, Epilepsy, Parkinson), End-User,Geography – Industry Trends & Forec
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tbi
Eeg
Icp

Industry:
Health

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

DALLAS - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Global brain monitoring market is expected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2024 from USD 1.2 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The global radiotherapy market is segmented based on therapy, product, application and geography.

By Product:

·         EEG

·         TCD

·         MEG

·         MRI

·         CT

·         PET

·         EMG

·         Internal beam radiotherapy

·         Systemic radiation therapy

By Application:

·         Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

·         Headache, dementia

·         Epilepsy

·         Parkinson

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world.

Read more http://databridgemarketresearch.com/market-global-brain-m...

Major Players of the Global Radiotherapy Market:

·         Nihon Kohden Corporation

·         Philips Healthcare, Metronic PLC

·         GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare

·         Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited

·         Electrical Geodesics, Inc. CAS Medical Systems Inc

·         Advanced Brain Monitoring

·         B. Braun Medical, Becton

·         Dickinson & Company

·         DePuySynthes Companies

·         Cadwell Industries, Inc

·         Masimo Corporation

·         Elekta AB (pub)

·         Integra LifeSciences Corporation

·         Rimed Inc.

·         Yokogawa Electric Corporation

·         EMOTIV Inc.and Neural Analytics

·         Related Reports:

Global Radiotherapy Market– Trends and Forecast To 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-radiot...

Tags:

Dementia, EEG, Epilepsy, ICP, MEG, Stroke, TBI

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

4th Floor, Mega Center,Magarpatta City, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Contact
Data bridge market research
***@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Tbi, Eeg, Icp
Industry:Health
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Data Bridge Market Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share