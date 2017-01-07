News By Tag
Brain Monitoring Market is Poised to grow at 7.1% from 2017 to 2024
Global Brain Monitoring Market, By Product (Devices {EEG, MEG, ICP}, Accessories), Application (TBI, Stroke, Headache, Dementia, Epilepsy, Parkinson), End-User,Geography – Industry Trends & Forec
The global radiotherapy market is segmented based on therapy, product, application and geography.
By Product:
· EEG
· TCD
· MEG
· MRI
· CT
· PET
· EMG
· Internal beam radiotherapy
· Systemic radiation therapy
By Application:
· Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
· Headache, dementia
· Epilepsy
· Parkinson
Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world.
Read more http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Major Players of the Global Radiotherapy Market:
· Nihon Kohden Corporation
· Philips Healthcare, Metronic PLC
· GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare
· Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited
· Electrical Geodesics, Inc. CAS Medical Systems Inc
· Advanced Brain Monitoring
· B. Braun Medical, Becton
· Dickinson & Company
· DePuySynthes Companies
· Cadwell Industries, Inc
· Masimo Corporation
· Elekta AB (pub)
· Integra LifeSciences Corporation
· Rimed Inc.
· Yokogawa Electric Corporation
· EMOTIV Inc.and Neural Analytics
Global Radiotherapy Market– Trends and Forecast To 2024
Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
