Brain Monitoring Market is Poised to grow at 7.1% from 2017 to 2024

Global Brain Monitoring Market, By Product (Devices {EEG, MEG, ICP}, Accessories), Application (TBI, Stroke, Headache, Dementia, Epilepsy, Parkinson), End-User,Geography – Industry Trends & Forec

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Tbi

• Eeg

• Icp Industry:

• Health Location:

• Dallas - Texas - US

Contact

Data bridge market research

***@databridgemarketresearch.com Data bridge market research

End

-- Global brain monitoring market is expected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2024 from USD 1.2 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.The global radiotherapy market is segmented based on therapy, product, application and geography.· EEG· TCD· MEG· MRI· CT· PET· EMG· Internal beam radiotherapy· Systemic radiation therapy· Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)· Headache, dementia· Epilepsy· ParkinsonBased on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world.· Nihon Kohden Corporation· Philips Healthcare, Metronic PLC· GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare· Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited· Electrical Geodesics, Inc. CAS Medical Systems Inc· Advanced Brain Monitoring· B. Braun Medical, Becton· Dickinson & Company· DePuySynthes Companies· Cadwell Industries, Inc· Masimo Corporation· Elekta AB (pub)· Integra LifeSciences Corporation· Rimed Inc.· Yokogawa Electric Corporation· EMOTIV Inc.and Neural AnalyticsReport Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/global- radiot... Data Bridge Market Research4th Floor, Mega Center,Magarpatta City, Pune – 411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research